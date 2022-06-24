Amber Heard will have to pay 10.3 million dollars to Johnny Depp, reaffirmed the judge – El Financiero

The judge in charge of Johnny Depp libel lawsuit against Amber Heard made official the multi-million dollar compensation awarded by the jury to Depp on Friday with an order for Heard to pay $10.35 million for defaming the actor’s reputation by portraying himself as a public figure representing domestic abuse in an op-ed he published in 2018.

Judge Penney Azcarate he filed the order after a brief hearing in Fairfax County Circuit Court. He also ordered Depp to pay Heard $2 million, the amount the jury awarded in his defamation countersuit brought over statements by one of Depp’s lawyers.

The order was a formality after the jury announced its verdict on June 1, largely backing Depp after an explicit trial in which the couple revealed sordid details of their short-lived marriage in statements that were televised and closely watched on TV. social networks.

Depp sued Heard for the opinion piece published in December 2018 in the newspaper The Washington Post, in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The jury returned a verdict in Depp’s favor on three counts of defamation related to specific claims in the article.

The jury determined that Depp should receive $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge reduced the amount of punitive damages to $350,000, since that is the state limit.

Heard has said he plans to appeal the verdict.

During Friday’s hearing, the judge said if Heard appeals, she will have to post the $10.35 million bond while the appeal is resolved, a common practice. The judge’s order states that both parties are subject to 6 percent interest per year.