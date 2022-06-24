Amber Heard thinks her career is ruined and considers writing a book ‘exposing everything’

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heardwhich has occupied much of the media attention, was finally settled with a sentence by which Amber Heard is guilty of defamation on all the charges he was facing.

Due, must pay 10 million dollars to his ex-partner for compensatory damages, of the initial 15 that the law prevents from exceeding, plus 35,000 for punitive damages.

After that decision of the jury, Johnny Depp has been publicly euphoricparticipating in concerts with his friend Jeff Beck. Amber, meanwhile, has given an extensive first interview after the trial, in which he surprised with some of his statements about Depp.

“I want him. I loved him with all my heartHeard said. And has confessed to being “terrified“because Depp sues her for defamation againif you keep talking about the trial.

Now that you have to face compensationthe actress considers other outlets beyond his professional career. According to a source close to her consulted by The Mirror, he thinks his career is “finished”.

One of them it could be a book laying out all about your trial experience with his former partner. According to said source, this option is gaining weight: “He has already started talks to publish his bookAnd she’s excited about it. In this point, Amber has nothing to lose and wants to tell everything.

The British newspaper has spoken with a lawyer, who says that these statements about the trial may cause the new case for libel that Amber fears.

Regarding the economic factor, her attorney Elaine Bredehoft, assured at the end of the trial Heard can’t cope with the payment compensation, and announced that they will appeal the verdict, which he believes was influenced by media and social pressure on the judges. You can see his statements in the video above.

