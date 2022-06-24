Amber Heard pulls audience numbers with her first TV interview after the trial

Cat the end of defamation trial in which Johnny Depp had a victory over his ex-wife AmberHeard, It seems that the actor has already turned the page and continued with his projects, while the actress does not take her finger off the line because she has been talking about the subject in some media.

Last week, the Aquaman actress chatted with Savannah Guthrier for Dateline NBCwhere he supported what was said before the Court, indicating that he will support it in his testimony.

Likewise, she pointed out that she does not blame the jury for the verdict that benefited her ex-husband.

How did Amber do after the interview?

The rating was way below of the numbers that usually have the channel. The Los Angeles Times notes that the actress lost credibility.

Figures recorded by Nielsen showed that the interview earned a 0.3 rating in the key demographic of viewers 18-49, and just 2.3 million viewers.

The network hoped that Heard’s on-screen appearance will raise the audience of Dateline beyond their regular rates.

But she did not succeed, not even the silence that Amber had kept after the jury issued the verdict, which did not favor her, was enough to generate expectation or at least draw the attention of the most curious.

On the contrary, the audience fell

According to TVLine, the result was counterproductive, since not only did the rating not rise, but it meant the second smallest audience for the show since November.

And although the television network publicized the interview throughout the week, showing several previews of his statements, his strategy did not fulfill the task.

received criticism on social media

Social networks reacted as soon as the talk with Amber Heard ended, generating a debate. The interview was considered by many to be “vindictive” and a total “failure”.