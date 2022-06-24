Amber Heard prepares book about her relationship with Johnny Depp

After losing the recent defamation trial against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard would be preparing a book where she will reveal all the secrets that they have not come to light of their rrelationship with the actor from Pirates of the Cariband.

According to Okay! Magazinenew reports seem to indicate that the Aquaman actress feels that her career in Hollywood is over and, in addition, she would be bankrupt, so the book would allow him to have extra income and with that money he would pay the 15 million dollars to Depp corresponding to the lawsuit.

“He has accepted a millionaire deal to write the book where he will reveal everything. She is already in talks and excited about the book. In this point, He has nothing to lose and wants to tell everything.” assures the cited medium.

However, the publication of book could cost her getting sued again if she tries again to damage her ex-husband’s reputation.

It should be noted that Heard will appear in the sequel to Aquaman, but there are rumors that her scenes could be eliminated and the actress would be replaced, although DC Films clarified that this was not true, despite having considered it in the past due to her little chemistry with Jason Momoa onscreen.