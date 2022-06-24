Amber Heard has lied all her life, according to a psychotherapist who analyzed her behavior

The case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp did not close with the verdict favorable to the actor earlier this month. The actress must pay US $ 10.35 million after the jury considered that she defamed him in a column in Washington Post, a space in which she presented herself as a victim of domestic abuse; but the topic is not exhausted and now there is an analysis of her most recent interview after the trial that everyone could witness because it was broadcast live.

Through the YouTube channel Rise Beyond Abuse, Angelica, who introduces herself as a psychotherapist with 30 years of experience with domestic violence survivors, analyzed several excerpts from the interview that the actress gave to DatelineNBC program, and made some notes about her behavior, while she continues to defend her statements in the media: “What I have seen throughout this trial These are the symptoms of narcissistic personality disorder.

The psychotherapist reacted to the interview, as well as to the trial, and concluded that Amber Heard has used lies throughout her life and from an early age, a trait that is compatible with narcissism. Rise Beyond Abuse-YouTube Screenshot – Rise Beyond Abuse-YouTube Screenshot

The owner of the channel comments on the security that Amber seems to show when she talks about keeping her testimony until death: “What happens with the narcissist is that he lies. What is the motto of the narcissist? He lies until he dies,”. She also added other features that she discovered in her: “It has been his way of life from a very young age. One of his defense mechanisms is lying. He became what he has become because of the emotional and physical abuse.”

Through almost a dozen videos, Angélica reviews various parts of the trial and the interview, she is blunt in concluding that “Lying comes naturally to her, it’s a way of life. This whole trial has been a big lie on her part.” In addition, he stressed that many women survivors of this type of violence agree with this analysis of Amber’s behavior.

The video has generated thousands of reactions in the comments area, most of them thanking the specialist for the explanations and pointing to Heard for what they consider lies: “People make the mistake of thinking that narcissists are like everyone else. They are not. They are dangerous and people need to protect themselves from them.” Some users recounted personal experiences and Angelica responded: “We have to let go of toxic relationships, if we want to heal from abuse and know our value.”

Amber Heard spoke for NBC’s Dateline program, it was her first public appearance after the verdict that favored Johnny Depp in the defamation trial TV Capture

Some days ago, Amber Heard appeared publicly for the first time after the verdict that did not favor her. In the exclusive interview with the journalist Savannah Guthrie, from NBC, he insisted on the violent relationship he experienced at the hands of Johnny Depp, he even showed the psychological therapy notes that, according to his statement, are the result of several years of sessions and detail the facts. These notes were dismissed as evidence during the trial.

Heard told the show that she stands by “every word” of what she testified to the jury and insisted that she did not provoke the violence in their relationship: “When violence becomes normal, as I testified, you have to adapt.”