Alopecia solution: Medicine to treat arthritis and Covid

This “historic discovery” is a drug for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and atopic dermatitis, which now, the United States drug agency has given the green light to this drug since it is effective against alopecia areata, after being tested through clinical trials that can be the solution against baldness. In addition, this medication was used during the coronavirus pandemic to treat the most serious hospitalized patients.

fda (Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the most important drug agency in the United States, has approved a medicine called baricitinib, distinguished by the commercial name Olumiant, manufactured by Ely Lilly Pharmaceuticals.

It is a “historical discovery” since it is the first pill for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritisthat is, the alopecia severe areataa disease that affects more than 300,000 people in the United States each year.

medication’Baricitini’, against severe alopecia.

This medication is intended only to treat baldness areaautoimmune disease which occurs when the immune system attacks and destroys healthy hair follicles, causing hair loss in round patchesnot only on the head, but throughout the body and can lead to total baldness.

Instead, this treatment will be completely ineffective against androgenic alopecia, the type of baldness that commonly affects men over 50 years of age. In Spain, 50% of men suffer from it, and only 10% affects women.

“Access to safe and effective treatment options is crucial for the significant number of Americans affected (about 300,000) by this alopecia,” explains Dr. Kendall Marcus, director of the division of dermatology and dentistry at the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. from the FDA.

Secondly, Spain is the second country in the world with the most bald men and women, after the Czech Republic, ahead of Germany. The last edition of the Oscars 2022 raised the issue of alopecia, due to Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock for making a joke about alopecia severe areata suffered by his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. This altercation served to make visible the serious illness suffered by 30,000 people in the United States, in Spain 50% of the total population, being more than 90% of these people suffer from androgenic alopecia due to genetic and hormonal causes.

How does Olumiant work?

This drug is part of a class of drugs called Janus Kinase Inhibitors, used to be applied against inflammatory diseasessuch as atopic dermatitis or rheumatoid arthritis in adults, even being used during the Covid-19 pandemic for the most serious hospitalized patients.

Through two clinical trials, controlled and randomized, its efficacy has been shown in 40% of the 1,200 patients who participated, later getting a growth of a 80% of hair in affected areas 36 weeks after continuing treatment.

It’s about a protein inhibitor ‘janus kinase’, medicated to consume once a day, its effectiveness is dispensed in the form of tablets. Is about a historic breakthrough because previous alopecia treatments have been unusable, with topical and experimental drugs that were never finally approved. In Spain this drug has already been approved to treat cases of rheumatoid arthritis and atopic dermatitis.

The side effects that Olumiant presents are some as common as headache, acne, increased cholesterol or the manifestation of the enzyme called creatinine phosphokinase.



“Access to options safe treatment and effective is crucial for the significant number of Americans affected by severe alopecia“, announces Kendall MarcusFDA member, “Such a move will help fill a significant unmet need for patients with severe alopecia areataMarcus emphasizes.