Alexandra Grant is much more than the ‘girlfriend of Keanu Reeves’

The not-so-new girlfriend who has her own bio and talent



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

a discreet relationship



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Comments on this



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

A photograph of lovers



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Alexandra Grant is an artist



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

What the ‘Ode to Happiness’ united



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

In the shadows



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

‘X Artists’ Books’



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Statements by Alexandra Grant



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

the inspiration of love



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

What Alexandra Grant Says



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Everybody loves Keanu



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Age difference



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

many elements in common



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

A simple life without excesses



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Keanu Reeves’ fortune



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Always attentive to others



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

‘grantLOVE’



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The first couple in almost 20 years



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.



20/20 SLIDES