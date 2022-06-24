Alexandra Grant is much more than the ‘girlfriend of Keanu Reeves’










The not-so-new girlfriend who has her own bio and talent

For starters: Alexandra Grant, who many people have referred to on social media as “Keanu Reeves’s new girlfriend,” has been in a relationship with the actor since 2019.



a discreet relationship

In fact, images like this, in which Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves pose at an event in 2019, have been common since they announced their courtship.



But lately, images of Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant together have become viral again in some places because some media has alluded to how out of the canon the couple seems. Because, according to the macho tradition of a certain press, she is “too old” for him. Although is she older than him? We will clarify this point later.



A photograph of lovers

The couple had not been seen at a public event since 2019, before the pandemic, and they chose the MOCA Gala 2022, at the Geffen Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, to reappear.



Alexandra Grant is an artist

That the event had an artistic background is no coincidence, as Alexandra Grant, a painter and illustrator by profession, shares a huge passion for art with Keanu Reeves.



What the ‘Ode to Happiness’ united

In fact, the artist and the actor met back in 2011, when they worked together on the book ‘Ode to Happiness’, written by Keanu Reeves and illustrated by Alexandra Grant that “explores the meaning of life without egos or greed, pointing them out as the deadly sins of contemporary society”.



In the shadows

Five years later, the couple would collaborate again on ‘Shadows,’ a book and set of images that were exhibited in Los Angeles and Idaho.



‘X Artists’ Books’

The matter was so fluid between the two that in 2017, the couple participated in the founding of the publishing house X Artists’ Books, from which they launch artists’ books. This is how a relationship was forged that ended in courtship.



Statements by Alexandra Grant

Alexandra Grant spoke in 2020 about her relationship with Keanu Reeves in an interview with Vogue.



the inspiration of love

“Love on all levels is important to my identity. I don’t think isolating yourself is the way to go.”



What Alexandra Grant Says

“There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in a relationship,” she explained.



Everybody loves Keanu

Alexandra Grant maintains a relationship with one of the actors who, for some time now, has aroused a stream of almost universal sympathy.



Age difference

About the age difference. Keanu Reeves (1964) is almost nine years older than Alexandra Grant (1973).



many elements in common

The explanation for a relationship as stable and calm as the one between Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant lies in the things that unite them.



A simple life without excesses

Not only his love of art or the fact of working together in the publishing house, but also his rejection of a life of excess, despite being Keanu Reeves a Hollywood star.



Keanu Reeves’ fortune

In fact, according to Forbes, Keanu Reeves’ fortune is valued at $360 million. Far from buying mansions, private jets or islands, the actor prefers to spend his fortune on others.



Always attentive to others

One example was his three stunt doubles in the ‘John Wick’ saga, whom he took to dinner at a very luxurious restaurant in Paris, where he gave them a personalized Rolex Submariner watch, according to Forbes, valued at more than $55,000 each. .



‘grantLOVE’

And if Keanu Reeves is generous, Alexandra Grant is not far behind. Through her ‘grantLOVE’ project, the artist sells all kinds of art and objects and with what she raises, she helps other artists get off the ground. They are such for which.



The first couple in almost 20 years

Alexandra Grant, moreover, is not only the partner of Keanu Reeves, but the first relationship that the actor has since his ex-partner, Jennifer Syme, tragically passed away in 2001.



