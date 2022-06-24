Alejandro Irarragorri arrived in Gijón to close the purchase of Sporting

Alejandro Irarragorrihead of the Orlegi Groupis in Gijón where he has already held an interview with the mayor, Anna Gonzalezand you will know personally the facilities of the Sportinga club in the Second Division of Spanish soccer, which will become its property as soon as the purchase of the shares of Javier Fernandez.

The one who will be the next owner of Sporting met yesterday in Madrid with Gerardo García, who presents himself as the strong man in the sports area, and Marcelo Villalvawho personally conducted the negotiations with Javier Fernández for the acquisition of his shareholding package.

Although the signing of the operation has not yet taken place, the Orlegi Group He is already working on the most urgent aspect, such as the configuration of the squad that will be made available to the former Spanish international Abelardo Fernandezsince the coach will continue to lead the team and will be one of the few men from the current sports field who will continue in office.

The still largest shareholder Javier Fernandezfor its part, is also taking steps to close this professional stage and has already made known to the The league that he will leave the positions he holds in the same, in which he is second vice president and member of the board of directors of the ‘holding’ created by the employers of the clubs and the CVC fund that will contribute a significant amount of money.

With the sale of its shares of the Sportingat approximately 40 million euros, and the abandonment of charges in The league Javier Fernandez will put an end to 28 years of links between his family and the club from Gijón and, in his case, with the world of football

