Adam Sandler lands with a movie special on Warner Channel. Starting on Sunday, June 26, the channel will broadcast six well-known tapes of the actor, who generated laughter for decades, establishing himself as one of the central figures of his genre.

American actor, comedian, screenwriter, producer and dubbing artist, his beginnings in comedy go back to his first television appearances, when he was part of Saturday night Liveprominent American program.

The special will start at 10:30 a.m. Argentina on Sunday, with “Click: Losing Control”a film directed by Frank Coraci (2006) where the actor gets into the skin of Michael Newman, “a workaholic who is looking for a well-deserved promotion and wants to reduce the time he spends with distractions like his wife and children. That’s why, when a Offering him a magical remote, Michael believes his troubles will end. But as he turns down the volume, speeds up, and skips parts of the irritating events in his life, the remote begins to take over,” as its synopsis describes.

“Click: Losing Control” | Photo: Courtesy Warner Channel



Later, at 12:55 p.m. “Pixels” (2015), the film directed by Chris Columbus, where “intergalactic beings create monsters inspired by the classic arcade games of the 1980s with the aim of conquering the planet Earth”. To defend the planet, President Will Cooper communicates with his childhood friend, a video game competition champion, Sam Brenner, who together with a particular team will battle the creatures as if they were part of a video game.

“Pixels” | Photo: Courtesy Warner Channel



At 3:05 p.m.the channel will pass “Like it was the first time”a film in which Sandler starred with drew Barrymore. Released in 2004 and directed by Peter Segal, with music by Teddy Castellucci, it develops the love story between Henry and Lucy, a story with a peculiarity: at the end of the day she does not remember what happened the day before, so that each moment in the one they meet will be like the first day.

“As if for the first time” | Photo: Courtesy Warner Channel



Arrivals at 5:20 p.m. arrives “Low blow the final game”remake (also by Peter Segal) that develops the story of a prison guard, “American football fan”, who “organizes a team and challenges the ex-star to play”.

“Cheap Shot: The End Game” | Photo: Courtesy Warner Channel



Starting at 7:30 p.m., “They are like children”, a film by Dennis Dugan (2010) that follows a group of friends who meet again. After several years, they try to experience their experiences once again, although times are no longer the same. This film will be followed “Family Honeymoon”, at 10:00 p.m. A romantic comedy that unites a single mother and father who meet on a journey that will take them to experience more than one anecdote.

“They are like children” | Photo: Courtesy Warner Channel



“Family honeymoon” | Photo: Courtesy Warner Channel



All these premieres come days after Sandler releases “Claw”by Jeremiah Zagar, his most recent film where he also shines in his most dramatic facet.