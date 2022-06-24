A RAINY DAY IN NEW YORK / In the film on Rai 3 also Selena Gomez

A rainy day in New York, there is also Selena Gomez

The romantic comedy A rainy day in New York stars Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez and Jude Law. Timothée Chalamet is an American actor, who after small roles in films such as Interstellar and Hostiles, stands out in Ladybird and in Call Me by Your Name, thanks to which he receives his first Golden Globe and BAFTA Award nomination. He continues with other films such as Little Women and Dune. Elle Fanning is an American actress, Dakota Fanning’s younger sister. She remembers her in films such as Babel, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Somewhere, My Life is a Zoo, Maleficent, Maleficent – Mistress of Evil. She has garnered several nominations, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards and many more.

Selena Gomez is an American singer and actress. She made her debut as a child in the TV series Barney and, later, in several Disney series. She simultaneously sings various soundtracks released by Disney Records. Her solo career begins in 2012, and she releases the Stars Dance and Revival albums, the For You collection and the Rare album. She made her debut as an actress in 2010 in the films Ramona and Beezus, to continue with Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers, Getaway, I leave you my song, Altruists become, In Dubious Battle – The courage of the last and The dead don’t die. Jude Law is a British actor and voice actor. Thanks to his various performances, he garnered Tony Award nominations, Drama Desk Award nominations and an Academy Award nomination in 2000 for Mr. Ripley’s Talent and Cold Mountain in 2004. He is also active in the theater.

A rainy day in New York, on Rai 3 a romantic comedy …

A rainy day in New York will be broadcast today, Friday 24 June, on Rai 3 from 21.20. A Rainy Day in New York was shot in 2019 by Woody Allen, American director, actor, screenwriter, comedian and writer. He made his debut in the 1950s as a television writer and, since then, has never stopped, becoming one of the most popular comedians in the world and a reference author of American comedy. He has won four Academy Awards and the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

The screenplay is by Woody Allen; the producers are Erika Aronson and Letty Aronson; the photograph is by Vittorio Storaro; editing by Alisa Lepselter; the special effects of Roy Savoy; the scenography by Santo Loquasto and the costumes by Suzy Benzinger. The romantic comedy stars Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez and Jude Law.

A rainy day in New York, the plot of the film: a love story

A rainy day in New York stars Gatsby Welles, the son of a wealthy New York couple, college student and gambling enthusiast. His girlfriend, Ashleigh, has to go to New York to interview director Roland Pollard for the college newspaper.

Gatsby follows her and plans a romantic weekend, ruined by the director himself who, impressed by the girl’s knowledge of cinema, invites her to see his film. Gatsby accidentally meets a college friend of his while he’s shooting a short film and asks him to substitute an actor for a scene involving a kiss with Chan, the younger sister of his ex. Gatsby goes with Chan to the MET, where they meet Gatsby’s uncles. Meanwhile, Ashleigh meets the actor Francisco Vega, with whom she spends the afternoon between alcohol and smoking. How will it end?

