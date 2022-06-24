7 Brad Pitt movies that show his evolution as an actor: ‘World War Z’, ‘Troy’, ‘Spy Game’ and more. | Entertainment Cinema and Series
Over the years we have seen him play a wide variety of characters that not only demonstrate his talent as an actor, but also make it clear that Brad Pitt is like good wine.
‘Interview with the Vampire’
Although before this production Brad Pitt had participated in some films, such as ‘Thelma & Louise’ or ‘The River of Life’, many consider ‘Interview with the Vampire’ as a turning point in his career.
In it he played Louis de Pointe du Lac, one of the film’s protagonists and the person responsible for telling a journalist the story of his transformation as a vampire.
In addition to his performance, Pitt is remembered in this film for kissing Kirsten Dunst in one of his scenes, since she was 11 years old at the time.
‘The fight Club’
It is a key work in Brad Pitt’s career as an actor, as it is currently considered a cult film. In it he shared credits with Jared Leto, Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter. He played Tyler Durden, who along with Norton’s character founded an underground “fight club.”
Along with Robert Redford, Brad Pitt starred in this film in 2001, where he played the role of agent Tom Bishop. His character was accused of espionage and sentenced to death, so a CIA veteran with whom he worked embarks on a mission to rescue him from such a fatal fate. You can see ‘Spy Game’ completely free and in Spanish on ViX.
Brad Pitt has shown that he is a versatile actor, as he even played a mythical war hero. He did this in ‘Troy’, Wolfgang Petersen’s 2004 film. In it he played Achilles, a key man for the future of the city of Greek legends.
‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Btutton’
In 2008 Brad Pitt got an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his outstanding role in the movie ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’.
In it he was Benjamin, a man who was born old, so he is destined to grow up in the reverse order of the natural cycle of life. However, he falls in love with a normal woman, Daisy (Cate Blanchett), and he must deal with the challenges that come with his condition.
It is one of the most memorable action movies in which Brad Pitt has appeared. In it you can see him in a more mature stage of his career.
His role is that of Gerry Lane, a former UN analyst who must protect his family from a deadly virus that turns people into zombies. However, he must also deal with the responsibility of being the leader of an investigation whose objective is to find the origins of the disease in order to find a cure.
‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’
Directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ has become one of the actor’s most recent successes.
For his performance he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. His plot centers on how a western series actor and his stunt double must make their way through a time when Hollywood cinema is changing.