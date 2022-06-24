47 years after the premiere of Jaws, the film that became a classic of suspense

On June 20, 1975, it premiered Sharkmostly known as jaws. This film became the first summer hit or blockbuster in history and raised $100 millionwhich made it the highest-grossing film until 1977, the year in which it was surpassed by Star Wars.

The film based on the homonymous novel by Peter Benchley It’s about a shark that stalks the shores of Amity Island. After several deaths, Martin Brody, the police chief; Matt Hooper, a marine biologist; and Quint, a shark hunter, set out to end the terror caused by the aquatic beast.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker