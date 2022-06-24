47 years after the premiere of Jaws, the film that became a classic of suspense

On June 20, 1975, it premiered Sharkmostly known as jaws. This film became the first summer hit or blockbuster in history and raised $100 millionwhich made it the highest-grossing film until 1977, the year in which it was surpassed by Star Wars.

The film based on the homonymous novel by Peter Benchley It’s about a shark that stalks the shores of Amity Island. After several deaths, Martin Brody, the police chief; Matt Hooper, a marine biologist; and Quint, a shark hunter, set out to end the terror caused by the aquatic beast.

Shark It is considered a cult film and changed the film industry forever. Led by a young steven spielberg 26 years old, he had several ups and downs during filming and set trends for future films. For this reason, we review some curiosities in honor of the almost five centuries of the premiere of this magnificent film.

In total Bruce appeared only four minutes on screen. Source: Pinterest

Bruce: the great white shark

Three models of the shark were made: one with the left part uncovered, the second with the right part uncovered, and the last without the bottom part. The technicians named the replicas with the nickname of Brucein honor of Spielberg’s lawyer.

These models looked very fake, so Steven decided that he should appear as little as possible. This resolution ended up being one of the reasons why the film was so dark for the audience, since Spielberg himself said that what is seen less is more disturbing.

Tension on and off screen

The producers hoped that well-known actors would star in the film, but the director wanted less famous actors because he wanted the protagonist to be the shark. Also, he wanted the audience to identify with them. Therefore, he chose roy scheider, Richard Dreyfuss Already Robert Shaw as the trio that would face the shark.

Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw face the shark. / Source: IMDb

The characters Hooper (Dreyfuss) and Quint (Shaw) they had a certain tension and enmity that crossed the screen. The rivalry between the two actors began on the part of Shaw, who was known for his strong character and throughout the filming provoked and challenged Dreyfuss.

However, Richard stated his admiration for Robert multiple times, saying that outside of his character, he was one of the sweetest and most talented people he had ever met.

a very dark script

It seemed to the director that the original script was taking a very dark pathTherefore, he called his friend and actor Carl Gottlieb to help him and give it a more comic tone. Thanks to his contributions, he ended up becoming the main screenwriter and changed the script completely throughout the filming.

The script for each scene was finalized the night before at dinner between Gottlieb, Spielberg and the actors. Here they decided what was the most important and they were not afraid of improvisation. One of the most iconic phrases “We will need a bigger boat” was not scripted, but was pure improvisation by Roy Scheider.

Hooper and Quint confront the shark in one of the scenes. (Image source: IMDB)

account failures

The problems started early, ideally they wanted to film on Long Island, but the location had to be changed to the island of Martha’s Vineyard, in Massachusetts.

Later, the producers underestimated the time and money it would take to make a film at sea. Filming was originally expected to take 55 days and cost $3 million, but the numbers changed exponentially. Working in the sea caused the filming to suffer delays: the shark replicas were constantly breaking, several cameras were damaged by getting wet with sea water, the actors became seasick, among other inconveniences. Finally the film took 100 days longer to shoot than expected and ended up costing $9 million.

A melody for history

Until then, a director had never been so late in the shooting of a film and Spielberg knew it. Motivated that the delay was worth it, he set out to create a good movie and for that he needed a good soundtrack. And he had no better idea than to ask for help. JohnWilliams, who was in charge of the music.

Currently the theme is considered one of the most remembered in the history of cinema and earned Williams the Oscar for best soundtrack.

Quint’s boat was called The Orca, and it nearly sank in the middle of filming. / Source: Filmaffinity

the first blockbuster

jaws premiered in the middle of summer in the United States, a time when the worst movies used to be released since people took the opportunity to walk and go to the beach and not to the movies. For this reason, Universal spent nearly $2 million on the marketing and merchandising campaign.. In addition, they decided to release it in as many theaters as possible, which was rare for the time.

All these actions, added to the fact that the film was really good, made it one of the biggest movie hits. In the first two weeks of its release, it managed to recover its budget and ended up collecting 100 million dollars.

That is why it is said that it is the first success of the summer, since at that time it was unthinkable that a film released at that time would become one of the highest grossing in the world. On the other hand, the promotion measures revolutionized the industry and the way of promoting films.

There is no doubt that Tiburón marked a before and after in the film industry and in Hollywood. It will always be a classic and the passage of time will only make us appreciate it more.

