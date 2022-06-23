Without a doubt, they represent two of the most mythical characters in world cinema, coming out of the Hollywood factory with all the universal projection that this implies. Rocky Balboathe Italian stallion, a native of Philadelphia, a small-time boxer, without a polished technique, but with an iron will that manages to overcome the most accurate blows applied to him. Rambo, the deadliest soldier that fiction has ever given birth to, a brave but violent, aggressive and also brutal Vietnam hero. “Son of Sylvester Stallone who, already past 70, does not stop remembering them and from his social networks tells details of what it meant to make those films.

Recently, Sylvester Stallone answered the repeated question about who would win in a fight between Rocky Balboa Y Rambo, and when responding, he elaborated on some considerations about each of his historical characters, which were somewhat relegated to his Solomonic definition: either of them can win. Sometimes it seems that Stallone I never would have been able to hang the suit on those two iconic characterizations. In fact, with the saga of Rocky Balboa, started in 1976, continued to this day, with new movies showing him as the trainer for Apollo Creed’s son. As to Rambohis Last Mission premiered in 2019.

Why Sylvester Stallone would “pay” for a fight between Rocky and Rambo

The actor raised various fight scenarios and asserted that “neither of them will ever be the same” after that tough fight. And he said it would be a real honor to pay to see such a fight. “Rocky is incredibly tough and he’s also pretty good on the ground,” Stallone said, later arguing of Rambo that he “has a brutal skill set” that can beat anyone.

On the different scenarios of the fight, he noted: “If the fighters made an effort to stay on their feet, Rocky would prevail. His body shots and his right hooks would eventually beat Rambo… If the fight goes to the ground, Rambo will prevail. In a bloody and brutal fight to the finish…rethinking this scenario basically into a street fight…Rocky will land the first five or six punches. If that doesn’t incapacitate Rambo, which I don’t think he will unless he catches him off guard, Rambo’s skill set will definitely beat him.”

Stallone expanded that in the case of a street fight in which Rocky Balboa fall to the ground, the outcome would be tragic: Rambo it would attack “in the eyes, the throat, every vulnerable part of the body eventually. Leading to him being knocked to the ground and most likely maimed.” The conclusion he came to, after weighing various possible scenarios, is that “neither of us will ever be the same” after that violent encounter.