Why science claims that Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s ex, is the most beautiful woman in the world

Amber Heard American actress and model has undoubtedly generated controversy in recent weeks because of her trial with Johnny Depp. However, despite being hated by many of the actor’s fans, the model is one of the most beautiful women in the world according to science.

heard she was married to actor Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2016. Their divorce drew media attention because she alleged that he had been abusive for most of their relationship. The actor then sued her for defamation in 2019 after she Amber Heard write an opinion piece about being a public victim of domestic violence. He also sued the editors of “The Sun” for related libel in England. In 2020, the High Court of Justice in England and Wales ruled that Depp had lost his libel case and that most of the accusations of heard they had been tested at the civilian level.

After the controversial trial, Amber Heard It has disappeared from the cameras to protect the image. Fortunately, not everything is bad for heard: Despite having to pay $15 million in damages after a Virginia jury ruled his case failed in court, at least he still has a nearly flawless face, by scientific standards.

But why does science say that Amber Heard is the closest woman to perfection? It’s all because according to the golden ratio first described by the ancient Greeks, the ex-wife of Johnny Depp I would be the most beautiful woman in the world. The golden ratio refers to a formula of proportions that supposedly identifies the most mathematically perfect face.

Image: S Fashion

Thus, the British plastic surgeon, Dr. Julian De Silva, shared his reason for declaring that the face of heard it’s exactly 91.85% perfect, about as good as it gets, using digital facial mapping technology. De Silva analyzed 12 points in the face of Amber Heard, using a 2016 red carpet image, to measure between the eyes, nose, lips, chin, and overall head for a score of nearly 92%. “The Greeks discovered that proportion occurs everywhere in nature, and for thousands of years it was thought to contain the secret formula for the most beautiful faces in the world,” said the doctor. To this he added: “For a long time the phi ratio of 1.618 was thought to hold the secret of beauty, but now, with computer mapping, we can calculate how it applies to real women.”