Why science claims that Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s ex, is the most beautiful woman in the world

Amber Heard American actress and model has undoubtedly generated controversy in recent weeks because of her trial with Johnny Depp. However, despite being hated by many of the actor’s fans, the model is one of the most beautiful women in the world according to science.

heard she was married to actor Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2016. Their divorce drew media attention because she alleged that he had been abusive for most of their relationship. The actor then sued her for defamation in 2019 after she Amber Heard write an opinion piece about being a public victim of domestic violence. He also sued the editors of “The Sun” for related libel in England. In 2020, the High Court of Justice in England and Wales ruled that Depp had lost his libel case and that most of the accusations of heard they had been tested at the civilian level.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker