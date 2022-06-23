Why Johnny Depp and Lori Anne Allison Divorced Two Years After Their Marriage

for weeks, Johnny Depp he is on everyone’s lips because of the conflict with his ex-wife Amber Heard. The couple married in a civil ceremony in February 2015 and in May 2016, she filed for divorce. In addition, she obtained a temporary restraining order against the actor alleging that he had been verbally and physically abusive throughout their relationship, usually when he was drunk or had used drugs.

Recently, he sued her alleging defamation for an article she published in the Washington Post in which she mentioned physical and emotional abuse suffered while they were together. Finally, Justice leaned in his favor. In this context, many voices were heard and one of which she spoke was Lori Anne Allisonhis first wife.

“He would never lay a hand on a woman and he is not capable of hurting anyone,” said the makeup artist with whom he was attached from 1983 to 1985. But what led to their divorce two years after their marriage? Apparently infidelity.

Wedding of Lori Anne Allison and Johnny Depp

As it turned out, he cheated on her with the actress Sherilyn Fenn, recognized for her supporting role in Gilmore Girls. Shortly after the divorce, the couple announced their commitment and until 1988 they maintained a love relationship. In the 1990s, she also linked it to Johnny with other women: Jennifer Gray, Winona Ryder Y Kate Moss.

With Ryder he was three years and during his courtship, the actor tattooed on his arm “Winona Forever” (in Spanish: Winona forever). After their breakup, Depp he modified it to “Wino Forever” (in Spanish: drunk forever).

