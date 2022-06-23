Why does Amber Heard have the most beautiful face in the world?

Amber Heard dominated the world’s headlines after her recent defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny DeppHowever, now it is again a topic of conversation, because science found that his face is the most beautiful in the world.

The Greek golden ratio of beauty was used to support this statement, a mathematical formula used in art, design, film, photography and much more, and which ended up revealing that with 91.85% the actress of ‘Aquaman’ is close to absolute perfection.

How was the study done?

The technique that came to this conclusion used various facial features such as eyes, lips, and face shapes, measured the distance between them, and then analyzed the conclusions.

Kim Kardashian comes in second place with 91.39%. Kate Moss, who is also Depp’s ex, is third with 91.06%, Emily Ratajkowski is fourth with 90.8% and Kendall Jenner was fifth with 90.18%.

However, Amber has not managed to reach the model Bella Hadid, who exceeds her with 94.35%, although there are those who assure that all of the aforementioned have had the help of their plastic surgeon to achieve that score, except Heard.

Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne

On the other hand, Amber Heard is still in the eye of the hurricane after losing the multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Johnny. Now some new photographs have come to light in which she appears kissing the model Cara Delevingne in the elevator of the Eastern Columbia building in Los Angeles, where she lived with the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor when they were still a couple.

Although the quality of the images taken by a security camera is very low, it is not difficult to identify the women who appear in them as Amber and Cara, which would confirm the rumors about the romance between the two stars that have been circulating for a long time. weather.