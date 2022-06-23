Why did they end their relationship?

Before Kim Kardashian came to Pete Davidson’s life, the comedian had a long love story made up of beautiful women from the entertainment industry, among which Ariana Grande stands out, with whom he even got engaged, however They ended in a very suspicious way.

Davidson and Grande met in 2016, however, it took two years for there to be something between them, it was on May 18, 2018 when the standup made their relationship official and weeks later, on June 11, he surprised with the news of his commitment.

Yes, it was quite an intense relationship and one of the most controversial, he got a tattoo in her honor and she wrote a song for him under the title “Pete Davidson”. The couple was very much in love, however everything came to an end in a few months, on October 20 of that same year they put end point to their love story.

Why did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson break up?

Until now the interpreter of ‘Side to side’ has not spoken clearly about what happenedand in fact we don’t think she wants to bring it up again as she is now a married woman, remember that the singer married her boyfriend Dalton Gomez in a very intimate ceremony in May 2021.

However, who has given some details about it has been the Saturday Night Live comedian and sources close to the former Nickelodeon star have confirmed that much it has to do with the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

“They just really decided that it’s better now that they’re apart. Yes, this is related to the death of Mac, in addition to the bombing of Manchester (at his concert in 2017). Not only are you not leading life as usual after experiencing so much trauma in such a short amount of time,” an insider said in 2018.

This same source pointed out that Grande was emotionally unwell and that being with the comedian did not help the situation despite the love they felt.

“Ariana needs to heal. She needs to get her head together, along with her emotions and feelings. She’s been through two absolutely awful and emotionally damaging events and Pete can’t ‘fix’ her, they both know that, no matter how much love they have for each other.” the other,” he emphasized.

And it is that the news about the breakup of the singer and the rapper was released in May 2018, almost at the same time as their new romance was released, although it is said that they had ended months ago.

Months later, on September 7, it was announced the sad passing of Mac MilleIt was caused by an overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. A news that caused the pop singer to sink into sadness to the point of not being able to deal with the situation and return the ring to Davidson.

“I totally got it. I even thought, ‘I get it, do what you have to do, I’ll be here.’ I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here.’ something really horrible and I can’t even imagine how fucked up it must be to go through something like that. It’s horrible, “said the standupo when questioned about his breakup.

Davidson even addressed the rapper with much love and respect and defended his ex-girlfriend from the attacks that began to receive in social networks after the death of Mac Miller.

“All I can say is that she really loved him and at no point did he put on a show or anything like that. All of that was kind of fucked up and prayers for her family and friends are still here,” the comedian concluded.

Grande and Mac Miller were together from 2016 to 2018 and even she described their relationship as “toxic”, but later the singer dedicated a song to her former partner with the name “Thank u, Netx”.