What will the Back to the Future musical be like on Broadway?

The film starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd will have its adaptation in a play. Find out how it became the highest-grossing film in its year of release.

37 years have passed since a science fiction movie hit theaters to mark a before and after in the genre. Is about Return to the futurethe film written and directed by Robert Zemeckis which included the production of steven spielberg and which was carried out by figures of the stature of Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. But the story is not over yet, since now it will return once again at the hands of a musical in Broadway.

The plot revolves around Marty McFly, a rebellious teenager who accidentally travels to the past. Thus, he arrives at 1955, the year in which his parents met. In this way, he modifies certain events in the original timeline that complicate his return to the future. Finally, he resorts to Dr Emmett Brown to bring them together again and ensure their existence. In Latin America, it can be enjoyed in the catalog of Netflix and of Prime Video.

The nominations for the Oscars and the Golden Globes were not long in coming. Simultaneously, it became the most successful film of the year when it comes to the box office. This allowed the start of a franchise, completing a trilogy and launching even video games, comics, books or theme parks. But now the bet will be doubled and he will return with a musical that will have its premiere in Broadway next year.

This was announced by the official Twitter account of Return to the future. “Synchronize your watches: the future is coming to Broadway in 2023!”, assured in the verified profile. In addition, they added a clip that anticipates what the musical work will be like. It is not the first time that they have carried it out: in February 2020, it was presented at the Manchester Opera House and then had its premiere in London. While Olly Dobson gave life to Mary McFly, Roger Bart he personified Emmett Brown.

The same team stars in the advance video of the play on Broadway. Although in this way it is confirmed that the same actors will lead the cast, it is unknown if the rest of the cast will be respected in the new version. Based on the film’s script, the book is run by Bob Galejust as music is the responsibility of Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard. It is then a classic story that always knows how to reinvent itself.