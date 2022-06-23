What to watch on Netflix: the latest science fiction success that pairs Chris Hemsworth with the director of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ – Movie News

The ‘Thor’ actor allows himself to play an atypical role in ‘Spiderhead’, the latest film by Joseph Kosinski that has rocketed to number one on the platform. And this time it is more interesting than the average success of the big N.

A strange and secluded prison, where prisoners are subjected to a series of even stranger experiments, carried out by an ambitious scientist and businessman. With this premise starts the last original production of Netflix which has been placed among the most viewed on the platform worldwide. And yes, it is worth giving it a try.

Spiderhead is a science fiction film of the dystopian kind, where we see a technological advance that produces a change with more damaging consequences than first appears. At the head of the project we find Chris Hemsworth, the great star of Marvel, as well as actors like Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett. All under the orders of the director of the moment, Joseph Kosinski.

The future outlined in the script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, based on a short story by George Saunders, is not too far from the present we live in. A series of fit-tested inmates are transferred to a sleek, modern prison that almost resembles a tech company facility. these prisoners agree to undergo experiments with very particular drugs that alter their emotions and perceptions.

With this they hope to shorten their sentence. Although they also come with the promise of a more pleasant prison experience, even if it involves treatments that can be very intense and even painful. They get carried away by the glibness and charisma of this (crazy?) doctor played by Hemsworth, who establishes a particular relationship with the prisonersespecially for the one played by Teller.

All this tense and complex situation is handled with interesting precision by Kosinski, who lives a sweet moment thanks to the success of Top Gun: Maverick. This film shows part of his maturity as a filmmaker, advancing in his development of science fiction since he excelled in the genre with films like Tron: Legacy and Oblivion. Here, from a more modest approach than those films, shows an exquisite minimalist visual design and also creates moments of intimacy for its characters.

It also has the opportunity to develop something that has not been allowed in other films, which is a sense of humor. Here it plays in a twisted way with the premise, leaving perverse details both in how Hemsworth’s scientist evolves and in a very peculiar but humorous soundtrack. Something that could shock how he wants to explore the traumas of the protagonists, where he is close and compassionate, but manages to balance the tone so that there is room for everything.

It is true that his usual parsimony, even in such a relatively short film (one hour and forty minutes), may not excite everyone, and not all the decisions he makes at the script level work. But shows ambition and ideas, painting a terrifying picture that is not too far from our current moment, and it comes close to playing in the league of other interesting minimalist sci-fi flicks like Ex Machina. A more interesting production than the usual average of Netflix originals.

You can see spider-head on Netflix.

