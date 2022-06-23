What is a melee weapon in Fortnite? How to dislodge or destroy runaway rocks with a melee weapon

Fortnite week 3 missions are now available in Chapter 3 Season 3 and one of them requires players to “Evacuate or destroy Runaway Boulders with a melee weapon”. That may sound simple, except for one burning question on every player’s lips right now. What is a melee weapon in Fortnite? Well, here is everything you need to know so that you can complete this weekly quest and earn yourself 15k XP easily.

What is a melee weapon in Fortnite?

Melee weapons are anything that doesn’t require you to shoot ammo. That means your harvesting tool (pickaxe) or the recently released lightsabers that were included as part of the Fortnite 21.10 update earlier this week can be used to destroy or dislodge one of the Runaway Boulders and complete the challenge.

Lightsabers can be found at Darth Vader’s landing spots, the location of which is revealed by following the Sith Lord’s ship as it flies past the battle bus at the start of the match.

However, given the effort involved in getting a lightsaber, since you’ll have to kill Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers to get it, we recommend using your pickaxe/pickup tool to complete the challenge.

How to dislodge or destroy runaway rocks with a melee weapon

The Runaway Boulders are found on top of the hills and mountains scattered across the Fortnite map. They are large rocks, sitting on a bed of smaller rocks that hold them in place.

To dislodge or destroy one, simply pull out your harvester or lightsaber and attack the rock or rocks surrounding the bottom.

As soon as you do, you should find the challenge complete and you’ll have earned an easy 15K XP. It’s as simple as that.

That’s all you need to know about Fortnite melee weapons Y how to dislodge or destroy runaway rocks with them. For more information on Epic Games’ ever-popular battle royale title, be sure to check out the links below.

