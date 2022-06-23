What do Johnny Depp and Selena Quintanilla have in common?

Selena Quintanilla shocked thousands and thousands of people around the world with his unexpected and tragic death. The president of the fan club and friend of hers, Yolanda Saldivar, surprised her from behind and took her life with a shot. The Queen of Tex-Mex He was 23 years old and had a promising future not only in music, but also in acting.

Selena Quintanilla

The young woman stood out as a singer but also as a clothing designer and performer. In the video clips that she edited, the artist showed all her potential and talent and she captivated in front of the cameras. What many do not know is that her music videos were not the only audiovisual productions that she was part of, she also managed to film a movie.

Selena had a small share in Don juan de marco. The American film premiered in July 1995, was produced by Francis Ford Coppola, directed by Jeremy Leven and featured the leading roles of Johnny Depp, Marlon Brando Y Faye Dunaway. The story revolves around a young man who suffers from a severe personality disorder and claims to be the best lover who ever lived.

Besides acting, Selena it was also part of the soundtrack of the feature film: it recorded four songs. To his sadness, she was not able to see the projection of the film alive on the big screen since it was released four months after his death.

Johnny Depp in Don Juan DeMarco

For those who didn’t know, Selena Quintanilla Y Johnny Deppalthough they did not share much in the filming, they have in common this feature film that fuses drama, comedy and romance.