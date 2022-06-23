“We were no longer in tune”

Kendall Jenner, world famous model, e Devin Booker, NBA basketball player, broke up after two years of relationship. The two started dating in 2020, but kept their relationship under wraps until Valentine’s Day 2021, when Kendall posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram. According to certain sources, however, now the two would have took different paths.

A source close to the couple said that the NBA star and the model have not been on the same page for some time and that they have been discussing their future at length but without coming to a conclusion that it was comfortable for both of us. During an episode of the TV series focused on the Kardashian family, Kendall herself had stated that she was ready to have a child with Devin and that she was finally happy.

Kendall and Devin, after having shown themselves happy and close-knit in Portofino during the wedding of Kourtney and Travis Barker, they never showed up again in public. Already on that occasion there were those who spoke of a crisis between the two but the rumors about the break had not yet been confirmed. They still follow each other on Instagram and this would suggest a breakup wanted by both sides and without rancor.

Kendall Jenner single: the model and the basketball player broke up

As reported by E! News, the two would have split for about a week. So their last sighting would date back to the marriage of sister Kourtney to the drummer in Portofino, and from there their paths would have separated. “Once they got back, they started to feel they weren’t in tune and realized they had very different lifestyles,” the source said. For now, therefore, there seems to be no doubt: the model is single again.