We want Johnny Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez to have a date: Joe Rogan

During the trial in which the lawyer Camille Vásquez defended Johnny Depp from defamation, the local media did not hesitate to ask him if he had a relationship with the actor. Now Joe Rogan has to be added to the list of people eager to see Depp date the person who successfully represented him in Virginia court.

In the most recent episode of his podcast on the Spotify platform The Joe Rogan ExperienceRogan praised attorney Vasquez for “being attractive, natural and really smart,” he said.

In addition, he added in his podcast that “he’s really smart and he doesn’t take any shit personally. And we all want her to secretly fall in love with Johnny, right? Joe Rogan pointed out.

The topic came up in the midst of an ongoing conversation with guests on this Rogan episode, which included Ari Shaffir, Shane Gillis, and Mark Normand.

Normand, a renowned comedian, commented that he was in love with Vásquez as a result of that trial between Amber and Depp, which caused Rogan to respond: “She is very sexy.”

“I think they have something,” Normand added mid-conversation.

Vasquez has earned celebrity status thanks to his performance in court during the case. defamation of Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard after she published an opinion piece on Washington Postin which she referred to herself as someone who “spoke out against sexual violence” and as a “public figure who represented domestic abuse.”

After the six-week legal process that took place in a court in Fairfax, Virginia, near the capital of the United States, the jury awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million in damages, and two million for Amber Heard, who had filed a counterclaim.

Among the rumours, added to the testimony of several people close to the actress, there are those who assure that since the beginning of June that Amber Heard has been bankrupt, due to the high legal fees associated with her representation before the courts of Virginia, within the framework of the explosive trial with Depp, and that, it should be remembered, was before he was ordered to pay millions for defamatory statements against the protagonist of the saga Pirates of the Caribbeanfrom Disney.

Camille Vásquez was questioned about rumors of an affair with her client

After the strong defense and the displays of affection that have been seen in the midst of one of the most controversial trials in Hollywood between the lawyer Camille Vásquez and her client, Johnny Depp, Social network users have begun to link these two characters, stating that they may be having an affair, which is why the legal representative was recently questioned about this rumor.

Although Vásquez has been in a relationship for some time, the local media did not hesitate to ask the lawyer if she had a relationship with Depp, to which she preferred not to respond and continue on her way, ignoring the rumors, as well as the pressure from the press to obtain some kind of compromising information.

Are you dating Johnny Depp? TMZ reporters asked the lawyer, who only looked at the camera, smiled and continued on his way without leaving the wide smile that the question caused him.

It should be noted that users on TikTok have not stopped editing video clips in which they relate hugs, looks, holding hands or any gesture that indicates an alleged romance between these two characters. in the middle of the long trial that took place for the accusations of domestic abuse and defamation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.