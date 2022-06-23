We go through the real scenes of Jurassic World: Dominion

Jurassic World: Dominion is the last film in the blockbuster saga started by Steven Spielberg with Jurassic Park in 1993. Filming began in February 2020 and malt It is the main location because it is the place where the most impressive scenes in history were filmed.

In this installment of the saga, after the destruction of Isla Nublar was destroyed in the previous film, dinosaurs roam freely around the world, live with humans, hunt or are used for suspicious interests. It’s why Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Isabell Sermon join the star trio of the first film: Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, to restore order between humans and dinosaurs.

After a long history as a stage in hollywood moviesit is the first time that Malta appears in a film without simulating another city and the shooting of this production was of such magnitude that in some of the most impressive scenes they needed up to nine cameras.

In the footsteps of Jurassic World in Malta

the Maltese capital, Valletta, is in charge of hosting the velociraptor chase starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Climbing on a motorcycle, they try to escape through the grid of cobbled streets of this small town that the Turks began to build in 1566.

Valletta is located on a peninsula in the northeast coast of Malta and has been part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1980. It is guarded by the San Telmo fortress and stands out for some monuments that show the variety of origins of the country and for the military character that distinguishes it.

In pursuit, the dinosaurs run through Valletta passing through the victory gatethe main entrance to the city from the Grand Harbor area, built by the British in 1855, and by the Saint George squarethe heart of Valletta, next to the Palace of the Grand Master of the Knights Hospitaller Yet the Guard of the Piazza. The reptiles also circulate along Santa Úrsula and San Christopher streets, as well as through the main artery of the city, Strait Street; that thanks to its concentration of restaurants, bars and cafes and its historical charm is the most famous street From the capital.

Filfla, the “forbidden” island of Malta that few know

birgu It is another of the settings in Malta that, due to its charm, has been selected to appear in Jurassic World. The “Vittoria City”, named in honor of the triumph of the Knights of Saint John against the attempted invasion by the Ottoman Empire, surrounds the Grand Harbor of Malta and has a great character thanks to its historic center and its labyrinth of narrow and steep streets. The city can be recognized in this installment of the trilogy by the Maritime Museum, which overlooks the harbor and is the largest Maltese museum; by Church of San Lorenzoa historic building from 1696, and by the Sally port.

You can also distinguish in the images of the feature film the Armed Forces of Malta Firing Range in Pembroke. The city is located in the north of the island and is considered the newest in the country. It is surrounded by a coastal area of ​​rocky beaches and previously served as a British military base until 1979.

Lastly, the city of Mellieha is the other Maltese location chosen to shoot scenes from this epic Jurassic World adventure. Famous for its green landscapes, for its winding coastline and for having some of the most beautiful beaches on the island, this city is a favorite destination for travelers and locals alike. Also has numerous archaeological ruins and relics and becomes very lively during its characteristic traditional festivities and celebrations.

Thus, Malta could be the best kept secret in the Mediterranean, with 7,000 years of history and one of the best climates in Europe. The Maltese Islands – Malta, Gozo and Comino – offer great attractions; from archaeological sites, declared World Heritage by UNESCO to countless corners that were chosen to record films such as Troy, Gladiator, The Count of Monte Cristo, Vicky the Viking, Agora or the Game of Thrones series