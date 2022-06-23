Vin Diesel confirmed that Rita Moreno will be the “grandmother of Dom Toretto”

Last year, on the occasion of the launch of fast and furious 9, Vin Diesel joked that he wanted the Puerto Rican actress Rita Moreno -90 years old- join the next film in the speedy saga to play her grandmother. Well, it happened: Diesel has just confirmed that the interpreter joins the saga.

“It was always my dream to work with Rita Moreno. And the fact that she is here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile, “Diesel shared on his social networks, there he appears sitting between Moreno and his longtime co-star, Michelle Rodriguezwho smiles amused.

“I’m so blessed,” continues Diesel, and incidentally asks Moreno: “You know what, I think I was getting… I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn’t that nice?”



Vin Diesel was pleased, and Moreno will become part of “the family”. AP Forum

Then Moreno adds: “The answer is yes, I will. And yes, not only do I do it, but it tickles me. It tickles the hell out of me doing it. I’m so excited. It’s going to be so much fun!”

After exchanging the usual “thank you” and “I love you”, Rodríguez says goodbye exclaiming: “Rita Moreno in the house, baby!”.

Moreno comes from concentrating the attention of the media, especially due to the fact of having been summoned by Steven Spielberg for his remake of Love without barriersa film that had already had her in its original cast, in 1961.

Throughout filming, Diesel has been sharing updates and behind-the-scenes looks inside the London-based production, including the announcement that Brie Larson would be joining the cast.

Photos between celebrities

He has also posted photos with newcomers to the franchise. Jason Momoa and Alan Ritchsonas well as with former members of the Fast-FamilyRodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Sung Kang, and Nathalie Emmanuel.

Tyrese Gibson and Scott Eastwood have also been tapped to return, while franchise baddie, Charlize Theronhas also posted from the set where she reprises her role as the villainous Cipher.

louis leterrier directs the film, this after the departure of Justin Lin, who defected just over a week after production began.

Waiting for the call

News of Moreno’s casting comes after Diesel told Variety in June 2021 that the film team behind the franchise Fast and furious was intended to explore more of Toretto’s family tree in the upcoming 10th and 11th installments of the franchise.



The main figures of “Fast and Furious 9”.

After meeting Dom’s long-lost brother Jakob (played by John Cena), Diesel confirmed that there had been talks about who would be Toretto’s mother.

But first, Diesel went on after a long hesitation and a bit of laughter, “we’ll get to Grandma. And the person I’m so excited to talk about in that role is Rita Moreno.”.

When Variety contacted Moreno for comment on the casting suggestion at the time, the legendary actress said: “I’m waiting for your call. I think it’s a fabulous idea.”

CJL