Victory for Angelina Jolie! This is the update of the legal fight between her and Brad Pitt

Victory for Angelina Jolie! This is the update on the legal fight between her and Brad Pitt.

The actor Brad Pitt and their lawyers have suffered a heavy defeat in the context of the judicial conflict that confronts the interpreter and his ex-wife, also an actress Angelina Jolieregarding custody of their children. the star of Hollywood recently filed an appeal with the California Supreme Court to invalidate a previous order that removed Judge John Ouderkirk from the case, who acted as an intermediary to try to bring positions between the ex partner and, ultimately, to make decisions about visiting schedules and other aspects of this dynamic.

The State Superior Court has dismissed this appeal and therefore Angelina scores an important victory by no longer having to deal with a magistrate, Ouderkirk, whom he accused of partially and interestedly managing such an important process. The artist’s own lawyers publicly warned of the alleged links between this judge and some of the actor’s legal representatives, which led to a direct offensive to remove his alleged favoritism from the equation.