Uma Thurman, Cate Blanchett and Kate Winslet, which one do you prefer?

We stir up the hornet’s nest in the best possible way. Three actresses, three artists, three stars, but just for fun, which one would you get if there could only be one left? And whose filmography would you eliminate if necessary?

Annie Leibovitz for Vanity Fair

umma thurman, Cate Blanchett Y Kate Winslet shine in this photo Annie Leibovitz for Vanity Fair that starred in a 2005 cover and that, in its extended version, also had Claire Danes, Scarlett Johansson, Rosario Dawson, Ziyi Zhang, Kerry Washington, Kate Bosworth Y Sienna Miller.

Recalling the virality that another of her star portraits caused in 2020, we return to an image signed by the winner of the Prince of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities in 2013 to ask the interpreters’ followers and decide, in a non-binding way , who is better.

umma thurman

Uma Karuna Thurmanborn in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 29, 1970, is the daughter of an American writer and academic and Nena von Schlebrügge, model and actress of Swedish and German descent. She soon rose to prominence in acting at her own school and, after a performance of ‘El crucible’, she was contacted by a talent scout.

In 1988, at the age of 18, he made his debut in two forgotten titles such as ‘The good night kiss‘ (Peter Ily Huemer) and ‘Johnny Superstar‘ (Bud S. Smith), in the now claimed ‘The Adventures of Baron Munchausen‘ (Terry Gilliam) and, finally, in the title that made him a breakout star: ‘dangerous friendships‘ (Stephen Frears).

His career, however, would still take a little longer to take flight. After starring in different provocative thrillers in the early 90s, a dinner with Quentin Tarantino convinced the director that the actress could be her Mia and, luckily for everyone, she ended up appearing on the cover of ‘pulp fiction‘ (1994), Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress included.

Finally converted into an icon, we have seen it in titles like ‘Beautiful Girls‘ (Ted Demme. 1996), ‘batman and robin‘ (Joel Schumacher. 1997), ‘gattaca‘ (Andrew Niccol, 1997), ‘chords and disagreements‘ (Woody Allen, 1999), ‘Kill Bill‘ (Quentin Tarantino, 2003/2004) and ‘Jack’s house‘ (Lars von Trier, 2018). This year has premiered the series ‘suspects‘, on Apple TV+, and ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber‘, from Showtime.

Cate Blanchett

Established as one of the best actresses of her generation with two Oscars, Catherine Elise Blanchett (Melbourne, May 14, 1969) has shown that there is no character that can resist him on the big screen.

After starting Economics and Fine Arts, she studied theater at the Australian National Institute of Dramatic Arts and, in 1993, was chosen Best Actress and Best New Actress at the Sydney Theater Circle Awards.

After carving out a niche for himself on Australian television in series like ‘Heartland‘ Y ‘bordertown‘, his jump to the international market was due to his protagonist of ‘Elizabeth‘ (Shekhar Kapur. 1998), a role for which he opted for an Oscar that, finally, he would achieve twice for his performances in ‘The Aviator‘ (Martin Scorsese, 2004) and ‘blue jasmine‘ (Woody Allen, 2013).

We have also seen it in titles like ‘The talent of Mr. Ripley‘ (Anthony Minghella, 1999), ‘The Lord of the rings‘ (Peter Jackson, 2001/2002/2003), ‘Life Aquatics‘ (Wes Anderson, 2004), ‘Babel‘ (Alejandro González Iñárritu, 2006), ‘carol‘ (Todd Haynes. 2015), ‘Thor: Ragnarök‘ (Taika Waititi, 2017) and ‘the alley of lost souls‘ (Guillermo del Toro, 2021).

Kate Winslet

Kate Elizabeth Winslet (Reading, England, October 5, 1975) grew up in a humble family. Her mother worked as a nanny and waitress, and her father was one of those actors who suffered from bringing up her family. The performance goes back a long way: both her maternal grandparents were actors and ran the Reading Repertory Theater Company, and both of Winslet’s sisters, Anna and Beth, are also actresses.

At just 17 years old, her acting career began to take off on British soil. She did it on television with series like ‘shrinks‘, where he debuted in a single episode, and more widely in ‘Dark Season‘, becoming a regular character. He would still go through other titles like ‘get-back‘ until making its film premiere with ‘Heavenly Creatures‘ (Peter Jackson, 1994).

The first Oscar nomination came shortly after thanks to ‘Sense and Sensibility‘ (Ang Lee, 1997). His international star status came along with his next nomination for the historic blockbuster ‘titanica‘ (James Cameron, 1997).

We have seen it in titles like ‘Forget about me!‘ (Michel Gondry, 2004), ‘The Holiday‘ (Nancy Meyers, 2006), ‘The Reader‘ (Stephen Daldry, 2008) -for which he finally won the statuette-, ‘Revolutionary Road‘ (Sam Mendes, 2008), ‘a wild god‘ (Roman Polanski, 2011), ‘Steve Jobs‘ (Danny Boyle, 2015) and the acclaimed HBO series ‘Mare of Easttown‘.

