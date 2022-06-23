Try this delicious fried pie stuffed with cheese, a sweet delight

The cheese is an excellent ingredient when it comes to salads, soups Y creamsbut it can also be a delicious addition to our dessertsjust like in this fried cheese piewhich mixes the delicious flavor of this ingredient with a crispy texture outside and very creamy inside, so if you feel like a dessert like this, we will teach you how to prepare it.

For this prescription we will use cream cheese for his taste neutral, but you can add any cream cheese that you like and thus give a personal touch to the mixtureJust make sure you don’t have too much. Saltso that you do not alter the balance of flavors and have a sweet and delicious dessert. We will also use the deep fry to cook our paysso we recommend that you set to warm your oil while you assemble the pies, so that when you fry them, they are already very hot.

Related news

Fried Cheese Pie

For the filling

200 milliliters of half cream

100 grams of cream cheese

4 tablespoons of sugar

1 tablespoon of cornstarch

2 teaspoons of lemon juice

1 egg yolk

For the mass

Related news

250 grams of flour

1 pinch of salt

2 tablespoons of oil

30 milliliters of beaten egg

1/2 cup of water

Start by placing the half cream in the blender, also add the cream cheesethe sugarthe cornstarch and the lemon juiceBlend everything until you get a cream thick and place it in a pan, add the bud of egg and incorporates everything into a uniform mixture, leads to mid fire and cook for approximately 8 minutes or until the mixture is quite thickat that moment remove from the fire and leave cool until it reaches room temperature, then refrigerate for 30 minutes before using.

The cheese filling is very creamy once you put it on your pies. Photo: Pixabay

For you dough just beat a egg and measure the amount needed for the dough, once ready add the flourthe Saltthe oil and the Waterincorporate everything to form a uniform mass, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 30 minutes before rolling out. With the help of a rolling pin, spread and cut in the shape of squares 10×10, place the filling in one half and cover with the rest of the dough, seal the borders with a fork or with folds and then fry in enough oil until the dough is crispy on the outside and well cooked on the inside.