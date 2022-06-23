Triple H regains power within WWE

This Wednesday, Triple H did his return to the WWE Performance Center after several months of absence due to having temporarily withdrawn due to his heart problems. Now, according to various media, Triple H would have returned with more power than it had been, and this could even mean a change within the WWE product. Dave Meltzer, a Wrestling Observer journalist, has had the opportunity to talk about this situation on his radio show. These were his words:

“It was just there. Said he was back, though he didn’t specify exactly what that meant. I have asked some people there and they told me that he commented that they were some things happening, and that he couldn’t talk about it right now, but he’s back. That’s basically it.

Whatever it means, it will be coming out in the next few days, but no one knows exactly what he meant by it. Is he back leading NXT? Perhaps. Is he back with more power? Yes. It seems that he has more power now. We’ll see what all that means.”

The truth is that in recent years, Triple H was progressively losing powerand WWE fired several of his close men and even decided to end his main project, the NXT brand, in 2021 black and gold.

This spring, Triple H rejoined WWE, gradually taking on more responsibilities as he got back on track after heart surgery. After the recent scandal of Vince McMahon and his temporary resignation from the positions of CEO and Chairman, the landscape within WWE has completely changed, and with Stephanie McMahon at the helm of the company, it is likely that Triple H is once again one of the key pieces of the company.

