trick to look taller with monochrome look

It is not that they are miraculous, it is that the ‘celebrities’ become true style experts as the years go by. Photocalls, press conferences, interviews, red carpets, presentations… There are so many events on their agendas that they inevitably have to know perfectly what suits them based on their body style, height, face, and thousands of other factors. plus. Obviously, having a stylist to help you with this job is of the utmost importance, but since the vast majority of society does not have that pleasure, we are inspired by the best dressed celebrities.

In this case we have saved a few style tricks from emma roberts that will help those who want appear taller and achieve a feeling of greater height. It was during the photocall for the launch of ‘Montblanc Extreme’ in Paris. An event that has been attended by some renowned celebrities such as Dylan Sprouse or Jon Kortajarena.

Julia Roberts’s niece was one of the undisputed protagonists. First, for her spectacular look and, second, for the tips of style that we have achieved through it.

Stephane Cardinale – CorbisGetty Images

Stephane Cardinale – CorbisGetty Images

It is a series of classic tricks that never fail and that the actress has combined all in one. She mainly draws her attention to her decision to bet on a monochrome look, which is not only great for maximum elegance, but also for appearing taller. Target that becomes even more pronounced when using a neutral tone -in this case black- to achieve perfect color harmony.

Roberts chose to use a bulky long sleeve playsuit, that is to say, it is a ‘flat’ piece that only has light puffed sleeves and a slightly flared hem. This causes the sensation of height to be even greater.

Of course, it goes without saying that wearing such short shorts combined with some ballroom heels -also in black- also cause a very successful ‘infinite legs’ effect. As well as the details of mark the waist area through a fitted fold of the piece that makes the body of the ‘celebrity’ seem a little longer and the waist is so high. Did you know them all?

