Transgender father of the Kardashians in favor of removing trans from competitions

The transgender parent of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, Caitlyn Jennerwas in favor of the women trans They will be banned from elite swimming competitions, after the decree generated by the International Swimming Federation (FINA).

“It’s the fairest thing to do,” he said. Caitlyn Jenner in support of a swimmer ban trans in women’s competitions.

His position was questioned on social networks, but he responded firmly to the controversy caused by his comments.

“I only had the guts to stand up for women and girls in sports,” she replied.

LEE: He doesn’t want to know about his father! Daughter trans Musk will drop his last name

PEOPLE TRANS IN COMPETITIONS

The new policy requires that transgender competitors have completed their transition before the age of 12 in order to participate in women’s competitions.

In addition, the organization will seek to establish an “open” category for the swimming competitions of participants whose gender identities are different from those assigned to them at birth.

It worked! I took a lot of heat – but what´s fair is fair! If you go through male puberty you should not be able to take medals away from females. Period. https://t.co/qqZq7gnt6g — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 19, 2022

Regarding the controversial case of Lia ThomasCaitlyn, a transgender swimmer, indicated earlier this year in local media that “I respected her right to transition, but that clearly she had grown up as a biological child”, so it was not fair that she competed in women’s sports.

“Three years before, she was on the men’s team ranked 462nd; now she’s No. 1 in the same event for women? Obviously it’s not fair,” she added.

By excluding the women transgender women’s events, it is important that sporting bodies find a way for them to compete without taking a backseat, according to experts.

FINA insists that it is committed to this goal, but it is difficult to see how it could work.

LEE: Reform 222 profits from identity trans and lench; protesters say

MEASURE IN FAVOR OF THE WOMEN

Caitlyn, who is the winner of two gold medals, one in the decathlon of the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games and another in the 1975 Pan American Games in Mexico City, indicated through her Twitter account that the change in the regulation of swimming competitions women trans it was fair.

“It worked! I got a lot of hate but fair is fair! If you go through male puberty you shouldn’t be able to take medals from females. Period,” she wrote on social media.

READ: What does it mean for a person to be gender non-binary?

Later, Caitlyn thanked all those who supported her position and stated that she will continue to seek respect for the rights of women in the sports world. In addition, he pointed out that this prohibition is not against the community transbut rather opens the opportunity for the rights of all, all, to be respected.

“It worked! I got a lot of hate but fair is fair! If you go through male puberty you shouldn’t be able to take medals from females. Period,” she wrote on social media.

Jenner, now 72, made her gender transition in 2015 and made it known through a Vanity Fair article titled “Call me Caitlyn.”