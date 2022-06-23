“Top Gun: Maverick” is close to reaching a billion dollars at the global box office

“See you in heaven”, announces Paramount Pictures and the confirmation of the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick for May 25 of this year. Presented the final trailer and yesterday exclusive images of the return of the character that catapulted Tom Cruise to fame. (Paramount)



The film of paramont, Top Gun: Maverick, Like its planes, it continues to fly at top speed and at high altitudes, surpassing 900 million dollars at the worldwide box office, shortly before the 30th day since its premiere.

With exactly 901.8 million dollars raised, the sequel to top gunfrom 1986, manages to position itself as the second highest-grossing film of 2022 worldwide, taking into account that the crown of first place is carried by the Marvel adventure, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, with the sum of 943 million dollars.

Tom Cruise is the star of “Top Gun: Maverick.” (Paramount Pictures)

Regarding your country of origin, Top Gun: Maverick it has added 474.7 million dollars at the domestic box office, a fact that makes it the highest grossing film of the year in the US; and as is known, Top Gun: Maverick It is the second highest grossing domestic release in the history of Paramount Pictures.

As announced paramount, “repeat viewers have fueled that momentum.” A curious fact is that, in its fourth weekend in North American theaters, 16% of the public have returned more than once and 4% have returned three times or more. On the other hand, abroad, the action film is now the highest grossing in 23 markets; within them the United Kingdom, Australia and Brazil; exposing a collection of 427.1 million dollars.

Tom Cruise at the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” in London. (Reuters)

Due to the huge collection at the box office of Top Gun: Maverickto this day, the movie Mission: Impossible: Fallout (2018) It is ranked number two of the most successful of Tom Cruisebeing a feature film that reached the amount of 791.1 million dollars worldwide.

The director of this success, very well received by the public and the critics, is Joseph Kosinskiwho some time ago expressed that this film arrived loaded with nostalgia, since the character of CruisePete Maverick Mitchell, was given the opportunity to return to the cockpit for the first time in more than 30 years, to train a new group of cocky airmen to pull off a deadly mission.

Tom Cruise’s film was released in May in theaters. (Reuters)

His companions in this great success were Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jon Ham, Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis Y Val Kilmer (he played Iceman in the first top gun), among others. Have you seen it?

