‘Top Gun 2’ Director Makes Chris Hemsworth an Evil Scientist in New ‘Spiderhead’ Trailer – Movie News

Chris Hemsworth presented at Geeked Week an exclusive preview of his new movie, ‘Spiderhead’.

Today is the second day of Netflix Geeked Week and the theme is Movie Day. Many premieres and previews of tapes on the streaming platform were revealed, such as Spiderheadthe new film by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick).

spider-head —starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett and Tess Haubrich— it’s a futuristic thriller that, in the words of host Reece Feldman, can be described as a mix between manic, the squid game and BlackMirror.

Chris Hemsworth in the trailer for Spiderhead.



Actor Chris Hemsworth presented a new preview of the film in which we see the actor as Steve Abnesti, the one in charge of experiments with a new pharmaceutical that alters the emotions of the inmates of the state-of-the-art prison Spiderhead. “All of this under the guise that it’s for the benefit of humanity. But, as you can imagine, it’s not,” Hemsworth said.

Jeff (Teller) and Heather (Haubrich) are two prisoners who volunteer for the experiments, as this reduces their sentence.. During their time in Spiderhead they haven’t spoken to each other, but it only takes a bit of N-40 and Verbaluce to make them feel attracted to each other.

Exclusive preview of Spiderhead.



spider-head It will hit the Netflix catalog on June 17.