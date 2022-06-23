Tom Cruise appears by surprise in Barcelona

06.22.2022 4:04 p.m.

Barcelona brings together these days the cream of the Hollywood industry. The Barcelona International Convention Center (CCIB), managed by Fira de Barcelona, ​​holds the convention CinemaEurope in which the great producers and exhibitors present their bets for the new season.

Between these news that are coming, there is the new installment of Mission: Impossible, the mythical saga that stars and produces Tom Cruise. For this reason, the actor has decided to approach Barcelona to sell it even better.

words of support

The interpreter of Ethan Hunt has released the seventh and eighth film of the saga and has displayed his charisma and infected optimism about the future of cinema. in full theater attendance crisisasserts that he sees a “bright future for the entire industry.”

That does not mean that support is necessary and hence its presence at CineEurope. “I know what it takes to do what you’re doing. I understand all the effort. And I’m here to thank you. Thank you for allowing me the career I’ve had”, he thanked the attendees.

More famous

It’s not the first time he’s done it. Already last year she attended the same event that is held in the Catalan capital as a gesture of support. So his words were very similar: “I wanted to come personally to thank you all. We have had a great relationship throughout 40 years of my career.” A speech similar to the one he offered at this year’s Cannes festival where she presented Top Gun: Maverick.

Cruise is not the only star who has approached Barcelona, ​​in any case. Anthony Banderas and Aaron Taylor Johnsonprotagonist of kick-assappeared at the convention this Tuesday.