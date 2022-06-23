To the kisses! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen very caramelized on a film set

Jennifer Lopez visited her boyfriend Ben Affleck on the sets of his upcoming untitled film based on Michael Jordan’s Nike signing.

The 52-year-old singer-actress and the 49-year-old actor-turned-director embraced for a loving kiss during downtime in the studio, and were caught in these images released by the Daily Mail.

Ben was at work in Santa Monica, California while shooting an as-yet-untitled movie about Nike’s quest to get Michael Jordan to wear their shoes, which he’s directing as well as co-writing with longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon.

the actress of marry me and the star of batman v superman They were captured sharing intimate moments while kissing.

The 49-year-old actor-turned-director was seen wrapping his hands around his lady love, who was dressed in a simple yet elegant black jumpsuit.

JLo turned heads in the sleeveless outfit paired with platform wedges. The singer-actress had her brunette hair tied up in a messy bun.

She completed her look with gold hoop earrings and matching gold bracelet while Affleck he wore a gray casual t-shirt with black pants.

Previously, in an interview with good morning america Lopez talked about building a family with Affleck.

“I love my career, but nothing is more rewarding for me than being able to build my family with someone I love deeply and who is as dedicated to family and others as we can be”JLo said in the middle.

In addition, he shared that although “love the idea of ​​the future and what we can create”still want “savor the moment” and is working on how “stay really present.”