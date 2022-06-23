Titanic will return to theaters with a remastered version 25 years after its premiere

Cameron’s longtime producing partner and COO of Lightstorm Entertainment, Jon Landauadvanced the news of the relaunch of titanica in the presentation CinemaEurope of Disney in Barcelona on Wednesday. There he showed a 3D preview of the remastered version.

The epic that turned Kate Winslet Y Leonardo Dicaprio in Megastars originally hit theaters in 1997 and played internationally for several months. It went on to win 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Original Song, and more.

A 3D version came out in 2012. In total, titanica It is the number 3 movie at the world box office with $2.2 billion. Of that, US$659.4 million come from the United States and US$1.542B from abroad. Avatar by James Cameron himself is the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

the news of titanica follows Disney’s announcement at CinemaCon in April that the Avatar Cameron’s original would get a remastered re-release on September 23, before the debut of the first sequel, Avatar: The Way Of Water. That film begins its worldwide release on December 14 and arrives in the United States on December 16.