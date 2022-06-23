‘Titanic’: the question that everyone asks was answered by James Cameron years ago

The record-breaking romance directed by James Cameron, titanicawill return to the screens in a new remastered release.

The 1997 film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, is set to return to theaters on Valentine’s Day 2023.

Although the film has not ceased to fascinate its viewers for two and a half decades, there has always been an inconsistency in the plot that fans have not been able to leave behind.

The moment occurs near the end of the film, when Rose (Winslet) finds herself floating over a door after the Titanic has sunk. Her lover, Jack (DiCaprio), floats in the water next to her, eventually freezing to death.

Though the scene has endured as a powerful and heartbreakingly tragic moment, many have wondered the same thing over the years: Why didn’t Jack just walk up to the door with her?

In fact, so persistent has the question been, that the film’s cast and even its director have addressed it directly.

Winslet has spoken extensively on the subject, once saying, “I think I could have actually fit (Jack) in that bit of door.”

He has also praised DiCaprio’s sentiments towards the controversial ending: “He doesn’t really care about the door.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in titanica (Paramount)

In a 2017 interview, Cameron was asked about Jack’s death.

“The answer is very simple, because it says on page 147 [del guion] that Jack dies”, explained the also director of Avatar. “Very simple”.

Cameron expressed his dismay at the constant questions about that artistic decision: “I think it’s a bit silly, really, that we’re discussing this 20 years later. But he does show that the film was effective in making Jack so endearing to the audience, that it pains them to see him die.”

“If he had lived, the ending of the movie would have made no sense. The film is about death and separation; had to die. So whether it was that or a chimney falling on her, she was going to die. It is what is called art, things happen for artistic reasons, not for physical reasons”.