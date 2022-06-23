Titanic, historical film by Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet, returns to theaters

Titanics. Photo: file.

In commemoration of the 25th anniversary of Titanics, the work directed by James Cameron, winner of multiple Oscars and which became the highest grossing film at the time (currently, it is in third place), the film company has scheduled a new release in theaters for next year.

Is remastered version will be available on the big screen in a 3D, 4K, HDR and high frame rate version. But it is not the first time that a revival has been made, since a 3D version was released in April 2012, for the hundredth anniversary of the sinking of the British ocean liner, an event that took place on April 14, 1912.

In this regard, Jon Landau (Cameron’s producing partner and director of operations at Lightstorm Entertainment) advanced the news of the relaunch at Disney’s CineEurope presentation in Barcelona and showed a 3D preview of the new version.

Titanic is a 1997 film that made Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio famous. It is one of the best known works in the history of the film industry, which was a success at the box office and gained recognition by obtaining 11 Academy Awards (including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Original Song). and more).

It currently has a collection of US $ 2.2 billion. Of that, $659.4 million comes from the United States and the rest from the foreign box office.





