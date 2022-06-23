Tigres and Santos meet in a friendly duel prior to Apertura 2022

Follow the actions of the duel between Tigres and Santos live, which you can also see through Star+.

With in Opening 2022 of the MX League at door, tigers Y Saints They get ready to start the competition.

tigers debut as before Blue Cross on July 2, while Santos will host Monterey one day later.

González Peña and Enrique Prieto debut with the first team

66′ Change of the 𝗚𝘂𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘀!
➡️Hugo, Carrillo, Cervantes, Pizzichillo and Ávila

⬅️Lozano, Suarez, Preciado, Orrantia and Prieto

The second half begins

The actions of this #TigreTour! – Official Tigers Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) June 23, 2022

Alignment against Santos in a friendly match of the #TigreTour.