Tigres and Santos meet in a friendly duel prior to Apertura 2022
Follow the actions of the duel between Tigres and Santos live, which you can also see through Star+.
With in Opening 2022 of the MX League at door, tigers Y Saints They get ready to start the competition.
tigers debut as before Blue Cross on July 2, while Santos will host Monterey one day later.
80′ ⏱ | TIG 1️⃣ – 3️⃣ SAN | Long shot that goes to the side of the rival goal.#Always with you 👊 #ThisIsTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/6rt4L9FTk2
– Official Tigers Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) June 23, 2022
González Peña and Enrique Prieto debut with the first team, success and may it be the start of a great career for both!#Always with you 👊 #ThisIsTigers 🐯
– Official Tigers Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) June 23, 2022
66′ Change of the 𝗚𝘂𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘀!🥵⚔️
➡️Hugo, Carrillo, Cervantes, Pizzichillo and Ávila
⬅️Lozano, Suarez, Preciado, Orrantia and Prieto
– Club Santos (@ClubSantos) June 23, 2022
47′ GOOOOOOOOOL! HAROLD! 🔥👊🏽#SAINT 2⃣-1⃣ #TIG | #USAntosTour pic.twitter.com/8V1bfgAuLo
– Club Santos (@ClubSantos) June 23, 2022
46′ ⏱ | TIG 1️⃣ – 1️⃣ SAN | Piece of goal and we tied the score.#Always with you 👊 #ThisIsTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/W2PC2pY2vt
– Official Tigers Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) June 23, 2022
The second half begins #TigreTour!
– Official Tigers Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) June 23, 2022
45′ End of the first half at Toyota Field. 💪🏽⚔️ #USAntosTour #WarriorMode pic.twitter.com/X54MlQhrxX
– Club Santos (@ClubSantos) June 23, 2022
45′ ⏱ | TIG 0️⃣ – 1️⃣ SAN | Great play by Nico and Flo’ shoots high.#Always with you 👊 #ThisIsTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/xLyjzmv8F6
– Official Tigers Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) June 23, 2022
30′ Score so far in San Antonio. 💪🏽#USAntosTour #SAINT 1⃣-0⃣ #TIG | #WarriorMode pic.twitter.com/UqdLMd7dQI
– Club Santos (@ClubSantos) June 23, 2022
Mbappreciated!🇨🇴🔥⚔️ #Goal scorer pic.twitter.com/cC1GKidZz8
– Club Santos (@ClubSantos) June 23, 2022
5′ GOOOOOOOOOOOL! Five minutes into the game and Harold has already scored the first! 🔥🔥🔥#SAINT 1⃣-0⃣ #TIG | #USAntosTour pic.twitter.com/B3Nnx9NPEB
– Club Santos (@ClubSantos) June 23, 2022
The actions of this #TigreTour!
– Official Tigers Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) June 23, 2022
I review the main team and the substitutes that will come out to play this afternoon against Santos in a friendly match of the #TigreTour.
Alignment @CervezaTecate.#Always with you 👊 #ThisIsTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/NK8FWQHxOA
– Official Tigers Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) June 23, 2022
The #XIinitial of the 𝗚𝘂𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘀 for tonight in San Antonio! #USAntosTour🇺🇸⚔️ #WarriorMode pic.twitter.com/5HPfHxPYNq
– Club Santos (@ClubSantos) June 23, 2022
Tamo ‘ready 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/8PBUJUzlsV
– Official Tigers Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) June 22, 2022
Let’s go to the battlefield!🚌⚔️ #USAntosTour pic.twitter.com/7FGEoXY4pS
– Club Santos (@ClubSantos) June 22, 2022
🐯 The U is here! 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/Zbe5zaDyIs
– Official Tigers Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) June 22, 2022