Ticket pre-sale begins to see ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, to be released on July 7 | Cinema | Entertainment

the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder marks an achievement in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), because with this film Thor becomes the first character to lead four franchise filmsafter Thor (2011), Thor: A Dark World (2013) Y Thor: Ragnarök (2017).

From today, its Ecuadorian fans can now buy pre-sale tickets to see the next installment of the so-called god of Thunder, who will be reunited with an old love, Jane FosterNatalie Portmannow owner of a strength just as extraordinary as the Avenger.

For fans around the world, Chris Hemsworth is Thor, and the actor still feels a commitment to explore and evolve in his role. “I felt enormous pressure. For now, Thor is the only character to lead a fourth movie, and he wanted to do something different. I always want to do my best for the character”, he confessed Chris Hemsworthwho has played this character for more than a decade.

Since his introduction into the MCU in 2011, Marvel’s creative team has had the opportunity to show the character of Thor in multiple facets. Was once an arrogant and impulsive prince banished from Asgard by his father Odin, and since then it has experienced growth and loss.

“In Avengers: Endgame (2019) we see a rather confused and lost version of Thor. Certainly he’s better off at the end of the movie than he was at the beginning, but he still doesn’t really know who he is or what his place in the universe is. and decide that you need to find and take time for yourself”, Hemsworth explains, this being the starting point for the new Thor: Love and Thunder.

Its filmmakers agree that the new film is, in essence, a love story. “Most people trying to find themselves are running from something. What Thor is running from is love because, in his experience, everyone he loves dies. Whether I can articulate it or not, he thinks he’s cursed”, comments producer Brad Winderbaum, adding: “Thor is a very existential character, and one of the things audiences will see is that he’s not just a fun hero, who gets out of situations using his wit and charisma, but a guy who feels very deeply”.

Along with Hemsworth and Portman will be Christian bale as the villainous Gorr the Butcher of the gods; Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie/King of New Asgard; Russell Crowe like Zeus, the king of the gods; Taika Waititi like Korg; with the intervention of Guardians of the Galaxy: Chris Pratt as Peter Quill Karen Gillan like nebula, Pom Klementieff like mantis, dave baptist like Drax, Bradley Cooper in Rocket’s voice, and Vin Diesel in Groot’s voice.