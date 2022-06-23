Thor: Love And Thunder, the God of Thunder as Jean Claude Van Damme in the new trailer full of unreleased scenes

THE Marvel Studios have released a new trailer for Thor: Love And Thunderthe fourth cinecomic entirely dedicated to the God of Thunder.

On the unmistakable notes of Sweet Child O ‘Mine of the Guns N ‘Rosesmusical accompaniment that underlines the rocking and colorful vision of the part character of Taika Waititithe promotional video gives us some unreleased scenes never seen so far in any of the previous trailers.

We can enjoy the funny video right below with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) making the verse a Jean Claude Van Damme with a split reminiscent of the famous 2013 Volvo commercial starring the Belgian actor and martial artist.

Absolutely hilarious are also the appearances of some of the film’s “guest stars” such as the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The story of Thor: Love And Thunder begins when The God of Thunder and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces to fight the evil Gorr, the Slaughterer of the Gods.

Alongside them will also be King Valkyrie, Korg and even Jane Foster, Thor’s ex-girlfriend who is now no longer simply the helpless scientist she once was.

Directed by Taika Waititiin his second Marvel “term” after his cinematic debut with Thor: Ragnarokthe film will debut in Italian cinemas on July 6, 2022. Waititi is also the author of the script written together with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

The cast of is composed of, as well as of Chris Hemsworthfrom Natalie Portman (Jane Foster / Mighty Thor), TessaThompson (Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Taika Waititi (Korg), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Vin Diesel (Groot), Christian Bale (Gorr). Also in the cast Russell Crowe in the role of Zeus.