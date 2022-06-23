‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Natalie Portman Reveals She Was Asked To Get “As Big As Possible” For Her Superhero Role

Natalie Portman described her role in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie, Thor: Love and Thunderas a direct contrast to his Oscar-winning performance in black swan from 2010.

The 41-year-old actress recently spent 10 months working with a trainer to develop her physique to play superhero The Mighty Thor, a very different physical challenge from the one she faced twelve years ago playing an obsessive ballet dancer in the thriller Darren Aronofsky’s psychology.

“In ‘Black Swan,’ they asked me to be as small as possible,” Portman told Variety. “Here, they asked me to be as big as possible. That’s an incredible challenge, and also a state of mind as a woman.”

Portman, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall, added that the experience was an eye opener for her.

“To have this reaction and be seen as great, you realize, ‘Oh, this must be so different, walking through the world like this,'” she said. “When you’re little, and also, I think, because I started when I was a little girl, a lot of times I feel young or small or, like, the kind of person who gets pats on the head. And I also present myself that way, because of that.”

Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be released on July 8, is directed by Taika Waititi and is considered a direct sequel to his 2017 Marvel film. Thor: Ragnarok. Portman did not appear in that film, but had previously starred in Thor from 2011 and Thor: The Dark World from 2013 as Thor’s love interest, Dr. Jane Foster.

The latter received some of the worst reviews of any of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, but Portman said she wasn’t worried about that.

“I mean, it happened to me with ‘The Professional,’ too,” he said, referring to the thriller by Luc Besson from 1994, entitled Lion in the United Kingdom. “The critics slaughtered her, and now, despite having been in Marvel and Star Wars movies, she is the main thing that people approach me for. That and Star Wars are two examples of things that when they came out, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is a mess.’ And then 20 years later, actually 30 years later to The ProfessionalShe is very loved.”