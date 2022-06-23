This Xiaomi of 200 euros has sneaked into the list of the 10 best-selling mobiles in the world right now

Share

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 manages to sneak in as one of the ten best-selling phones in April. Without a doubt, it is one of the great successes of 2022.

The Redmi Note series brings great joy to Xiaomi again. In this case, she is the Redmi Note 11 which stands as one of the ten best-selling mobile phones in the world. The information comes from Counterpoint, which has analyzed which models have sold the most units during the month of April 2022.

It’s no surprise that the Redmi Note 11 is so popular in the market, because last November we already learned that this same smartphone had sold half a million units in just one hour just after going on sale only in China. Next, we know more data from this interesting Counterpoint investigation.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 continues to reap success

The research firm Counterpoint has published which were the ten best-selling mobile phones in the world during the past month of April. The model is striking ranks tenth, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, Well, it is the only one from a company other than Apple and Samsung that manages to sneak into the “top ten”. Be careful, because this Redmi Note 11 accounted for 11% of Xiaomi’s total sales in April.

Another interesting fact revealed by this study is that one in four Redmi Note 11 were sold in the Latin America and Caribbean region. In fact, it is one of the regions in which the success of the Chinese manufacturer is increasing. However, this does not prevent the month from being very positive for Xiaomi, whose sales have fallen by 25% with respect to the month of April 2021 due to lack of supplies.

The Redmi Note 11 is now available worldwide, so you too can get this best seller. We remind you that among its great characteristics are a good quality 90hz AMOLED displayits double stereo speaker, an autonomy that can reach two days without problems and 33W fast charge, with charger included. If you want to know more information, you can see our analysis of the Redmi Note 11.

From the “top ten” we extract other data of interest, such as the fact that the Apple iPhone 13 was the best-selling mobile during the month of April worldwide, with 5.5% of the total market. In second position is the iPhone 13 ProMaxwhile the third most sold is the iPhone 13 Pro. In fact, Apple dominates the top four positions, showing that the firm easily reigns in the global market.

Must drop down to fifth position to see the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, with 1.5% of sales. From a premium high-end we go to an entry-level such as the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is the sixth best-selling mobile. The seventh position belongs to the iPhone SE 2022, followed by the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core and the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

