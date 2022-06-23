this is your favorite paramore song

It is no secret to anyone that billie eilish adores paramore, American alternative rock band. She has made that clear in many interviews over the years. For that reason, he recently invited the singer Hayley-Williams to the Coachella stage. Now, the interpreter of ‘Lovely’ has confessed which is her favorite song from the group formed in 2004.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter was engaging with her fans on social media. Suddenly, one of them asked her about her favorite songs from paramore. billie eilish He replied by posting a screenshot showing the song ‘All I wanted’ playing on a popular streaming platform with the volume bar all the way up.

“This is my favorite song of all time,” he wrote. billie eilish on ‘All I wanted’, a track included on Paramore’s third studio album, ‘Brand New Eyes’. The Grammy winner was also encouraged to publish a photograph of her and Hayley-Williams during his performance at Coachella, the most important music festival in the world.

That night, Billie invited Hayley-Williams on stage to perform ‘Happier than ever’, a pop punk ballad that is influenced by the signature sounds of Paramore. This song, which is the title of Billie’s second album, is reminiscent of ‘All I wanted’, especially in the lyrics about unrequited feelings of love.

Next, we will leave you the song ‘All I wanted’ by Paramore, the best song of all according to billie eilish. Not to be missed!

