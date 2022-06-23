This is the Spanish delivery room awarded for the best Architectural Design of Health and Well-being

MV MADRID Updated: 06/23/2022 02:32 a.m.

The design of a delivery room Spanish has been awarded in the European Congress of Hospital Architecture 2022 (European Healthcare Design Conference, EHD2022) held in London from June 13 to 15.

The project presented corresponds to the remodeling and new design of the Delivery Area of ​​the Punta de Europa University Hospitalfrom Algeciras, developed by the Spanish studio Virai-Parra-Müller Maternity Architecture. For the first time a Spanish design has won not only the first prize in the category of “Design in Health and Well-being”, but also the second in the category “Design in Innovation and Transformation”.

Many maternity hospitals in Spain continue to function in spaces that no longer meet the minimum security parameters established by the Care Strategy for Normal Delivery (Ministry of Health) and what delivery rooms should have today.

For this reason, it is worth highlighting the work and involvement of the Puerta de Europa hospital staff, who, driven by the midwife Antonio Fernández Caballero, insisted on the need to reform the obstetrics area and carry out the necessary transformation for guaranteed care.

Midwife in the delivery room of the Hospital Universitario Punta de Europa – Anna Loved

The Parra-Müller Maternity Architecture studio in collaboration with Virai-Arquitectura presented an innovative project to adapt previously existing spaces to new practices in care for normal childbirth, focused on women and their babies, but without forgetting functionality, security and the beauty of the environment.

The new space includes: 3 Labor and Recovery Units (expandable to 4), 1 obstetric bath room (accessible from 2 delivery rooms), consultation, monitors, 1 obstetric operating room, 1 central resuscitation area and spaces for staff (work area, rest, meeting, guard room, changing rooms and toilets).

The award is a recognition of excellence and innovation in the quality of care through architectural design, qualities that are not alien to the Parra-Müller studio, since in 2017 it was the winner of the International IIDA 2017 award for its project for the Normal Delivery Unit of the HM Nuevo Belén University Hospitalin Madrid.

Room with obstetric bathtub of the Hospital Universitario Punta de Europa – Anna Loved

Marta Parra Architect co-founder of the Virai+Parra-Müller Maternity Architecture studio and Nicolás Neleo Sanchez Cañamero, Engineer of the Hospital Maintenance Service, collected the Award in London during the award ceremony.

