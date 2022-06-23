They denounce Dua Lipa for using the photos taken by the paparazzi and uploading them to Instagram

Paparazzo Robert Barbera is suing singer Dua Lipa for posting photos he took of her on Instagram in July 2018. According to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in California, Barbera alleges that the singer committed a copyright infringement for posting the photos he took on Instagram.

It is not the first time that someone has denounced the artist this year. The first lawsuit was received from a company called Integral Images. This company also denounced it for the same reason.



Dua Lipa has been sued for using paparazzi photos on her Instagram account

“Without permission or authorization from the plaintiff, the defendant voluntarily selected, copied, stored and displayed each of the plaintiff’s photographs protected by copyright,” says the lawsuit drafted by attorney Craig Sander and which has been echoed today the portal Billboard.

According to the complaint, the photos that the singer used were taken in July 2018 and Dua Lipa appears in them wearing a black sweater with the English word “Heroes” written in large capital letters. Barbera alleges that since Lipa uses his Instagram account to advertise his music and brand and promote his business interests, he profited financially from posting his copyrighted photos there. .



Dua Lipa at Primavera Sound 2022

Likewise, the photographer has denounced that this use harmed the “potential market” that the snapshots had. “According to information and belief, the breaches increased traffic to the account and, in turn, caused Defendant to realize an increase in revenue generated through Defendant’s promotional events and the sale of the defendant’s musical works,” the lawsuit says.





The photographer himself has also alleged that after discovering that Dua Lipa had used his photos in 2019, he attempted to settle the matter out of court. However, in the end he did not receive a response and sent a draft of the lawsuit to the singer. At that time those images were removed from her Instagram account.



Dua Lipa at Palau Sant Jordi

Now, Barbera requests compensation for damages and the return of all the benefits that he could have received for those photographs. In addition, he also requests that Dua Lipa not be able to use any of his other works in the future.





Dua Lipa has received a lawsuit of this type for the second time this year. The former was a lawsuit by Integral Images that was dismissed with prejudice in October.

Barbera defends his work against the ‘celebrities’

It is not the first time that Robert Barbera denounces a famous person for using his photos on social networks. In May 2019, the paparazzo sued Ariana Grande for posting photos she took of him on Instagram, and followed up with a second similar lawsuit against the singer in January 2020; in the end, both cases were dismissed. On the other hand, in October 2019, he sued Justin Bieber for the same reason, but this case was quickly settled out of court.