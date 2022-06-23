They assure that Khloé Kardashian removed her butt implants for these photos

In October 2017 they broadcast the first chapter of the reality show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, where Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, Khloé, Kendall and Kris Jenner opened the doors of their house and their lives to become the most famous celebrities in the world and chapter by chapter we have seen their transformations which are becoming more and more obvious.

It should be noted that the Kardashians are recognized for their voluptuous figures and their prominent buttsin the last few months Khloé Kardashian has raised suspicions after appearing “without implants” in the rear.

Although the celebrity has denied it on many occasions, there has always been a rumor that Khloe Kardashianas well as Kim and Kylie, use butt implants to look curvaceous, but apparently this has changed.

The rumors began to gain strength after the most recent photos of the also businesswoman where you can see much less of her rear than we are used to, so it is speculated that he decided to remove them to achieve a more natural look.

On the other hand, the 37-year-old socialite has also lost weight lately, so fans of the reality show stars they debate if this physical change is due to the kilos less or decided to get rid of that area of ​​his body in the operating room.

In fact, a few weeks ago followers of the also businesswoman expressed concern about her thinnessasking her to stop losing weight, and others stressed how beautiful she is regardless of her size.

For some years, she has been characterized as the fitness girl of the group, as she focused on her impressive physical transformation after being constantly called “the fat sister”.

Khloé Kardashian’s new physique sparked divided opinions on social media, but the vast majority he praises her for her alleged decision to remove the butt implants since it looks “more stylized” and “natural”.

“She has transformed into a beautiful woman”, “It is evident that he removed his butt, now it looks more proportional to his body”, “I love her new look”, “Where did her ‘natural butt’ go??”, “It looks more and more impressive”, “more fabulous than ever”, “Very pretty and toned”; they opined.

However, the star did not make any statement about it, as he continues to maintain a low profile after his final separation with tristan thompson and the rumors that he has a new love.

