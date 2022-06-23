They are her children with Don Gummer

sure you know meryl streep for her wonderful performances in movies like “The Devil Wears Fashion,” “Into the Woods,” “The Iron Lady,” and more, but you may not be familiar with the Oscar winner’s family. Meryl is not only a mother of 4 children, but she is also a loving wife to her husband of over 40 years, Don Gummer.

The couple married in September 1978 and later welcomed 3 daughters: Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, and Louisa Gummer, and their only son, Henry Gummer. But in March 2019, Meryl’s family got a little bigger when Mamie welcomed her first child with her partner, producer Mehar Sethi, making Meryl grandmother for the first time. Meet the whole family!

Henry Wolfe Gummer

Meryl and Don became parents after they welcomed his first sonHenry, on November 13, 1979. The musician followed in his famous mother’s footsteps as she attempted to sing, write songs and act.

In fact, Henry has released some albums that you may not recognize due to their lack of success. He also did his television debut performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live and even had his song “Stop the Train” featured in his mother’s movie “Julie and Julia.”

In terms of his personal life, Henry is married to his wife, Tamryn Storm, who she said “I do” to in June 2019, according to her Instagram. In October 2020, Henry announced that they were welcoming a daughter at the end of the summer that year.

Mary Willa “Mamie” Gummer

Meryl became a mother of two after she and Don welcomed their first daughter, Mamie, on August 3, 1983. Like her older brother, the blue-eyed blonde pursued a career in acting.

Mamie was more successful, having appeared on such notable shows as “Emily Owens MD” and “The Good Wife,” according to IMDb. She has also been cast in roles in “Side Effects”, “Cake” and “Ricki and the Flash”, in which she appeared alongside her mother.

Before you welcome your first son With her partner, Mehar Sethi, Mamie was married to her ex-husband, Benjamin Walker, from 2011 to 2013.

Grace Jane Gummer

Meryl and Don welcomed their third child and second daughter, Grace, on May 9. May 1986. Although her sister Mamie has been racking up acting roles, that doesn’t mean Grace wanted something different. The actress, who has appeared on stage on shows like “Arcadia,” has also had recurring roles on everything from “The Newsroom” to “American Horror Story: Freak Show.”

In August 2019, Grace’s love life took a turn when she split from her ex-husband, Tay Strathairn. Her divorce was finalized in August 2020. However, she has since found love with musician and record producer, Mark Ronson.

Less than a year after the couple started dating in September 2020, Mark confirmed their engagement during an episode of his “The FADER Uncovered” podcast in June 2021. “I got engaged last weekend,” he said.

Although Mark refrained from naming Grace, his admission came two weeks after the lovebirds sparked engagement rumors during an outing in London in late May. In photos obtained by Page Six, Grace could be seen with a sparkling diamond ring on your ring finger.

Louisa Jacobson Gummer

Meryl and Don welcomed their youngest daughter, Louisa, on June 12, 1991. While her siblings are interested in music and acting, Louisa, on the other hand, He has opted for modeling.

She is signed to IMG Models and has done campaigns for well-known brands like Dior. However, she may want to continue the family business and give acting a try since, according to IMDb, she has credits in short films like: “Gone Hollywood” and “The Gilded Age”.

Did you already know them?