these are the movies that Chris Pratt will see with his nine-year-old son

As a man fond of simple customs and wildlife, Chris Pratt has planned a rite of passage to celebrate the ninth birthday of Jack, the child born of your relationship with Anna Faris. As the actor has revealed, the celebration will include a camping trip… and also a very special film series.

In Smartless, the podcast of Wil Arnett, Jason Bateman Y Sean Hayes (via Pajiba), Pratt explained that he will take the little one for ten days fishing and camping. And so the kid doesn’t get bored at night, Dad Pratt has put together a list of 10 movies they’ll watch together. Pay close attention to the titles.

1. ‘Rambo’

2. ‘Dumb and Dumber’

3. ‘White Fang’

4. ‘Pee Wee’s Big Adventure’

5. ‘Rudy. Challenge to glory’

6. ‘Operation: Toy Soldiers’

7. ‘Red Dawn’

8. ‘Bloody Contact’

9. ‘Tiger and Dragon’

10. ‘The Knights of the Square Table’

On the list there are two films rated in the US as ‘PG’ (suitable for accompanied minors): Pee Wee’s Big Adventure Y White tusk. Also, there are also not recommended for children under 13 years, including Two dumbs so dumbs Y Tiger and dragon, but we are not going to blame Chris for wanting to live a moment of complicity with his kid by showing him movies ‘for adults’.

Now: the dreaded ‘R’ rating is also very present. And one wonders how Jack will take Vietnamese revenge on Sylvester Stallone in Rambo, the military academy occupied by terrorists Operation: Toy Soldiers either Red Dawn, the tape on which John Milius he imagined a United States invaded by Soviet and Cuban troops. That, not to mention Jean Claude Van Damme and his flying kicks in Bloody contact.

Leaving aside that final icing with the Monty Python and his Arthurian spoof, it seems this list’s mission is to help young Jack Pratt become ‘a man’, whatever that is. We can only advise Chris to be careful: be careful, if what your child likes are Disney princess movies, you’re going to have it…

