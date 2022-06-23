The Wimbledon style or how to dress elegantly in summer according to the English

The favorite sporting event of the British, with the permission of Ascot, leaves us every year inspiring looks that extol the best of the acclaimed style british. Refined, elegant and very cool. Expectant to see what this edition holds for us (beyond sports) we review the best looks of Wimbledon; an unbeatable guide to dress impeccably in summer. The list could not miss Sienna Miller or Kate Middleton.

Sienna Miller and a relaxed striped look

Sienna Miller at Wimbledon.Getty Images

A regular in the Wimbledon stands, the actress’s outfits are always pure inspiration. We rescued from her the best look of her from last year, starring a set of Ralph Lauren Collection consisting of a shirt and matching pants with sailor stripes. The perfect outfit to put in the summer suitcase and achieve an outstanding result without the need for complications.

Kate Middleton in grass green

Kate Middleton in the 2021 Wimbledon Women’s Final.Getty Images

To attend the 2021 women’s final the duchess of cambridge blended in with the Wimbledon grass by choosing a bright green dress from her favorite designer: Emily Wickstead. We are fascinated by the contrast of the tight bodice with the volume of the skirt. And how those classic salons make the look more sophisticated. Patron of the All England Club, the tennis club that hosts the tournament, this year we will see Kate cheering with fervor and flaunting style.

Emma Watson in tennis.

There is no doubt that white is star color of the tournament. The most summery tone and, in turn, the one that tennis players have worn in London since its inception. We remember the impeccable look of Emma Watson, who already in 2014 wore the one that this season is the favorite suit of the street style: three-piece, with vest.